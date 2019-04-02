Creative Loafing Teams Up With Tampa Bay Area Restaurants To Offer Exclusive Pricing On Multiple-Course Prix Fixe Menus

Apr. 2, 2019  

Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for its 12th year from Thurs., June 13th, through Sun., June 23rd, with exclusive pricing on multiple-course prix fixe menus at participating restaurants throughout Tampa Bay.

In celebration of Creative Loafing's annual Food Issue on stands June 13th, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants will offer multiple-course prix fixe menus (and additional special menu offerings-like drink specials and more) at exclusive pricing for a limited time from from Thurs., June 13th, through Sun., June 23rd, as part of Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. It's a great way for foodies to dine at restaurants they've been dying to try or can't get enough of.

Those interested in staying up-to-date on all things Tampa Bay Restaurant Week and CL's Food Issue-including participating restaurants, menus, announcements, and more-should RSVP to the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2019 Facebook digital event here.

More information on Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2019 at tampabayrestaurantweek.com


Creative Loafing is an award-winning alternative, weekly newspaper and website committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, up-to-the-minute local news, and a comprehensive listing of local happenings. Creative Loafing offers readers' unique monthly events and CL Deals, a locally focused platform featuring dining and event experiences at half-off their regular price. For more information about Creative Loafing, visit cltampa.com and cldeals.com.



