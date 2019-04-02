Creative Loafing Teams Up With Tampa Bay Area Restaurants To Offer Exclusive Pricing On Multiple-Course Prix Fixe Menus

Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for its 12th year from Thurs., June 13th, through Sun., June 23rd, with exclusive pricing on multiple-course prix fixe menus at participating restaurants throughout Tampa Bay.



In celebration of Creative Loafing's annual Food Issue on stands June 13th, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants will offer multiple-course prix fixe menus (and additional special menu offerings-like drink specials and more) at exclusive pricing for a limited time from from Thurs., June 13th, through Sun., June 23rd, as part of Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. It's a great way for foodies to dine at restaurants they've been dying to try or can't get enough of.



Those interested in staying up-to-date on all things Tampa Bay Restaurant Week and CL's Food Issue-including participating restaurants, menus, announcements, and more-should RSVP to the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2019 Facebook digital event here.



More information on Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2019 at tampabayrestaurantweek.com





Creative Loafing is an award-winning alternative, weekly newspaper and website committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, up-to-the-minute local news, and a comprehensive listing of local happenings. Creative Loafing offers readers' unique monthly events and CL Deals, a locally focused platform featuring dining and event experiences at half-off their regular price. For more information about Creative Loafing, visit cltampa.com and cldeals.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You