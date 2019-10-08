Creative Loafing Adds More Locations To Lineup for Burger Week

Join Creative Loafing and local Tampa Bay area restaurants for the fifth annual Tampa Bay Burger Week, featuring exclusively-priced burger specials $10 and under from October 17th through 27th.



How it works: Each participating restaurant will offer a burger special ranging in style from classic to new school. Burgers and burger specials will be priced $10 and under, depending on the location. A full list of participating restaurants, burger prices, and details will be available online at tampabayburgerweek.com prior to the start of Burger Week. When dining, simply ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special to enjoy that specific restaurant's offering.



Featuring:

1933 Pub & Grill

Bulla Gastrobar

Burger Monger

BurgerFi

Cody's Original Roadhouse

Datz

Dr. BBQ

FarmTable Cucina

Ford's Garage

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

Garrison Tavern

Gen X Tavern

Haven

La Fondita de Leo

Locale Market

Park & Rec DTSP

Paul's Landing

Pete and Shortys Park Tavern

Roux

Taps Burger Bar and Gastropub

The Avenue

The Birch & Vine

The Cider Press Café

The Mill

Thee Burger Spot

Yeoman's Cask & Lion

& many more to be announced



During Tampa Bay Burger Week, diners are encouraged to enter the Tampa Bay Burger Week photo contest by taking a photo of themselves, their delicious burger, or Burger Week experience and posting their photo on Instagram by adding their location at the participating restaurant and tagging #TampaBayBurgerWeek. Each entry will be automatically entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to CL's next event, gift cards from select participating Burger Week locations, and $200 in CL Deals. Bonus: Each restaurant visited and tagged on Instagram automatically gets an additional entry into the contest. For more information on CL Deals, visit cldeals.com



For more information on Tampa Bay Burger Week, visit tampabayburgerweek.com.





