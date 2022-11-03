Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month

The Thin Place runs November 4 to November 20, 2022, with a preview on November 3.

Nov. 03, 2022  
Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month

Boca Stage opens the 2022/2023 season with a mesmerizing new play, The Thin Place by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath. Heaven and Earth, the Celtic saying goes, are only three feet apart, but in "thin places" that distance is even shorter. Boca Stage has assembled an extraordinary cast of accomplished actors to bring this haunting tale to life.

The Thin Place runs November 4 to November 20, 2022, with a preview on November 3. Tickets are on sale for $45 and $50 for Sunday matinees. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings are an 8 pm curtain, Sunday matinees are 2pm (very limited seats left.) Reserve your seat at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-300-0512.

"This play will reward your rapt attention, but even then, you'll never know quite where it's going next," said Keith Garsson, Artistic Director. "I am delighted to be working with an exceptional cast who will subtly guide our audiences through this cunning and artful ride!"

The play is full of psychics and hidden dimensions, and it has earned raves for its ability to draw audiences in by professing that everyone who ever died is still "here" ...just in a different part of "here." The plot follows Linda (Lourelene Snedeker) who can communicate with the dead. And if you believe, she can make you hear them too. With acuity and relentless curiosity, Hnath's play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind, which has a mind of its own.

The superlative cast, all of whom have performed at Boca Stage in past seasons, includes Jacqueline Laggy (Hilda), Lourelene Snedeker (Linda), Kim Ostrenko (Sylvie) and Steve Carroll (Jerry.)

Ms. Laggy most recently appeared in the Boca Stage productions of Luna Gale, Warrior Class, Andy and the Orphans, Breadcrumbs, Communion and The Anarchist. She has also appeared in many other South Florida theatre productions including Same Time Next Year (Broward Stage Door), Sex with Strangers (Arts Garage), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Plaza Theater), The Whole Caboodle and Brooklyn Boy (Parade Productions), Sylvia, Chapter Two and Other People's Money (Boca Raton Theater Guild) and The Ladies Foursome (Pigs Do Fly Productions).

Ms. Snedeker first appeared at Boca Stage as the nefarious Stella Goldschlag in Blonde Poison. She has conducted master classes in style, scene study and audition technique at regional theatres, and she continues to coach privately, while also having taught at FAU and the Burt Reynolds Institute. She has also created original work with her characterizations in Cat's Paw and Backwards in High Heels (Florida Stage). Her Carbonell Awards include On Your Toes (RPDT), Beauty and the Beast, White Christmas (Actors Playhouse) and The Sound of Music (The Wick Theatre).

Ms. Ostrenko appeared last spring in Boca Stage's The Sound Inside. Her prior appearance at Boca Stage was in Communion, for which she received a Silver Palm Award. She is the proud recipient of several Carbonell Awards and nominations. Other theatre credits include God of Carnage, Lend Me a Tenor, Don't Dress for Dinner, Lying in State and Distracted (Caldwell Theatre), A Round Heeled Woman (starring Sharon Gless at Gablestage), Titania/Hippolyta in A Midsummer's Night Dream (North Carolina Shakespeare Festival), and Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Comedy of Errors and The Lion in Winter (Florida Shakespeare Festival).

Boca Stage fans loved Mr. Carroll in Rx last season. He has worked extensively in theatre, commercials, industrial films, and soaps since 1977. South Florida credits include Veronica's Position (Island City Stage), Crazy for You and Funny Girl (The Wick Theatre), King Lear (Thinking Cap Theatre), Equus (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Newsies, Gypsy, Kiss Me Kate and The King and I (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), and Luv and Breaking Up Is Hard to Do (Plaza Theatre). He also tours his one man show, Charles Lindbergh: The Lone Eagle, around the U.S.




