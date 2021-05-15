BWW Review: SNOOPY: THE MUSICAL is a Delightful Trip Down Memory Lane With an Extremely Talented Cast at ThinkTankYAE

Familiar faces, familiar characters, and a familiar red dog house with a delightful white beagle and a fleeting yellow bird make up the musical sequel to the ever so popular You're a Good Man Charley Brown. This time the tables are turned on Charley Brown and the gang and we hear the story of Snoopy and the many comings and goings of a dog's life centered around the kids in the neighborhood. Georgia Mallory Guy and team have assembled an All-Star cast complete with an Adult ensemble and a Young Actors Ensemble. The Adult ensemble play the parts of the characters and the young ensemble make up the chorus, but there is not a weak link in the entire company, all coming together for a swiftly paced two hour trip down memory lane. Complete with 15 toe-tapping numbers, Snoopy and his lovable gang will have you smiling from ear to ear with delight by the end of the show.

Accompanied by a solo piano played exceptionally well by Latoya McCormick the lights dim on Snoopy's backyard and the cast enters the space. Snoopy played by Ashley Whitting has a powerful presence and her vocal delivery is effortless. Peppermint Patty played by Justine Grace has wonderful comedic timing and could literally sing anything, her song Hurry Up Face was a standout number and really showed off her vocals. Two Woodstocks played by Brilee Gold and Jake Perez were delightful and playful every-time they were on stage. I found myself watching them each time to see what they would do next. I believe out of everyone the Woodstocks had the hardest job of the show. Having to stay completely invested in the moment and in the character for two hours while not saying a single word is a feat of magnanimous proportions. Jake and Brilee should both be commended for an exceptional job here they were invested from start to finish.

Imani Alvarado whom I had the chance to see last command the stage as Heather Chandler in Heathers with MAD Theatre of Tampa is a wonderful addition here. Her Lucy is a delight to watch and her vocals are top notch. I loved the Psych Booth moment in ACT 2. Always a standout on stage Imani gave an excellent performance. Other exceptional performances to be noted were that of Sally Brown played by the petite but powerful Kelli Hall. Jamey Feshold played everyone's favorite blanket toting friend Linus and his Great Pumpkin scene was a joy to watch. Ryan Sturm played the indelible Charley Brown everyone's favorite Blockhead. All in all the performances were so top-notch it was as if the comic strip jumped off the page and came to life before our eyes.

On the technical side of things I will say that there are times at least from my vantage point that the music was a little overpowering and made it difficult to understand, but as the show went on I found this issue to be more moot. The Choreography is exceptionally fine tuned in songs like Don't Be with every performer in synch it was if we were watching a synchronized swim meet all moving and flowing as one. Chloe Mastro and Tea Roberts as the Scenic Artist, along with Set Design by Georgia Mallory Guy, Paul McColgan, and Melanie Smith made the world of Snoopy jump off the stage and back into our hearts and they should be commended for an exceptional job recreating such a beloved and iconic world. The Costumes by Melanie Smith were spot on for each and every character, down to the matching shoe color in the Woodstocks. The wigs by Susan Haldeman helped make each performer fit the character in which they were portraying, and were a wonderful addition to the world. Each character uniquely stood out and resembled the characters we have all come to know and love.

With standout numbers such as Edgar Allen Poe, Don't Be Anything Less Than Everything You Can Be, and I Know Now, Snoopy is the ticket for a fast-paced two hour joy ride that will have you moving and grooving in your seats. Georgia Mallory Guy and ThinkTankYAE have done a wonderful job here. I will say that through their run they offer the Understudies a chance to perform in the show in their own performance. I for one love this idea, training young artist with almost like an apprenticeship under an adult actor and then allowing the Young Adult Ensemble a chance to display what they learn.

All in all if you are looking for an enjoyable night out with family and friends seeing a Live Performance that we truly all need more than ever, look no further than the fine folks at ThinkTankYAE and their exceptionally joyous performance of Snoopy the Musical. On stage at Stageworks Theatre in the heart of the Channelside District of Downtown Tampa through May 16,2021. Like in her curtain speech prior to the first number, Georgia spoke about ThinkTankYAE and her purpose to provide family friendly entertainment grounded in merit that audience members from 8 to 108 can love, and appreciate. Georgia and crew have done that and more here, and for that I bid a fond thank you for this wonderful night, and for the smile on my face in which this show left.

Photo Credit: ThinkTankYAE