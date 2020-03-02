BWW Previews: FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY, COLLAGE: A CABARET BRING GENERATIONS TO STAGE at Plant High School

For one night only, on March 6, ThinkTank Theatre is working alongside HB Plant Theatre Company to present Collage: A Cabaret.

Featuring the professional talents of Scott Daniel, Dan Franke, Georgia Mallory Guy, Colleen Cherry, Kara Sotakoun, Ryan Bernier, Kristin Carbone, Michael St. John and Young Artists Ensemble members Caroline Howard, Jamesyn Horton, Emily Stephens, Kate Shamblin, Jake Perez, Nikala Hale, Blase Roque, Collage also showcases over 20 students of HB Plant High School Theatre Company.

Ryan Bernier/Co-Artistic Director for ThinkTank Theatre explained, "ThinkTank is Tampa's premier theatre for young audiences that seeks to create engaging and thought-provoking work for audiences ages 8 to 108. We produce fully professional-grade shows with ensembles filled with area professionals and our Young Artists' Ensemble."

Since opening in 2018, the theatre has produced James and the Giant Peach, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Around the World in 80 Days, as well as a sold-out, original cabaret, and the original work N.Y. Sewer Gator performed at the 2019 Tampa Fringe.

This spring, they will be performing How to L.O.V.E: A Handbook for Imaginary Friends at Tampa Fringe 2020 in Ybor City.

But on March 6, it's all about the music.

Like name infers, Collage is a union of performers and show tunes from nearly every era of musical theatre.

"Collage is a celebration of artists in the area. Some very young who are eager to perform as much as they can, and others who have a ton of experience but love getting the opportunity to help raise the next generation of performers," said Ryan. "I think the key thing is that this is a night that features performers in various stages of their careers. On this stage, we have immense talents that have been seen on Broadway, American Stage, freeFall, Jobsite, Stageworks, Tampa Rep, etc. We are also featuring performers who are at the very start of their careers. This fusion of old and new is the main reason behind the title."

While Ryan said the work across the board is exceptional, his favorite song is a choreographed number between ThinkTank Theatre's Young Artists Emsemble and HB Plant High School Theatre Company.

Rehearsal.

"It's a massive musical number, and we were lucky enough to have Scott Daniel come in and choreograph the number. Watching these guys rise to the level of a professional really summarizes all that we're about at ThinkTank. We want to raise the next generation of theatre lovers, and we feel the best way to do that is through connecting the up and coming generation with professionals, and this number is that idea in a nutshell."

Ryan said that the show is for all ages to enjoy. He hopes that after the production, patrons will be talking about the incredible level of talent on stage.

"Oftentimes, I hear people talk about theatre they say in New York or in Los Angeles, etc. Those places are amazing, but Tampa is just as amazing. It is filled with artists from all walks of life who want to create, collaborate, and perform. I want people to realize that they live in a place that has just as much talent as any other city in America. Ultimately, this is a night for people to sit back and engage with the multitude of intergenerational talent the Tampa Bay area has to offer.

"I'll say this if there is someone out there who doesn't think "high school theatre" or "high school actors" are worth seeing... they should come to this. I can promise you that the ideas people have about the limits of educational theatre are not only wrong, they're kind of dangerous. Now more than ever, we need to be supporting arts programming within the school system. If you are a person who enjoys movies, T.V., film, or anything creative and entertaining... this is a show you will enjoy and enjoy supporting."



Collage: A Cabaret is March 6 at 7 pm, at Plant High School, 2415 S Himes Ave, Tampa. For more information on ThinkFast Theatre, visit https://www.thinktanktya.org and to purchase tickets: Plant Theatre Company Cabaret





