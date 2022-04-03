BWW Previews: FOOTLOOSE WILL GET AUDIENCE DANCING IN THE AISLES at American Stage In the Park

After two years of being shuttered due to the pandemic, American Stage in the Park is back at Demens Landing with the toe-tapping musical FOOTLOOSE from April 6- May 8, 2022.

FOOTLOOSE is based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon rock musical film that tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big-city transport into a small rural town where dancing and rock and roll are against the law. He stirs up the younger generation, eager to revolt against the strict local preacher as he tries to find his place.

The musical stars Alex DeLeo* (Ren McCormack), Lea Marinelli* (Ariel Moore), Troy D. Wallace* (Willard Hewitt), Tay Anderson (Rusty), John Perez (Rev. Shaw Moore), Megan Ann Fernandez(Vi Moore), Emilia Sargent* (Ethel McCormack), Cameron Hale Elliott*(Chuck Cranston), Mac Hawbaker* (Male Ensemble/Cop/Cowboy Bob/Rev. Shaw, Wes, Coach Dunbar Understudy), Jada Griffin (Elenor Dunbar/Betty Blast), Donovan Whitney - he/him (Coach/Principal Dunbar), Tyler Fish* (Wes Warnicker), Melanie Souza* (Betty Blast/Lulu Warnicker), Bryce Bayer (Bickle), Taylor Hilt Mitchell* (Travis), Bianca Chico (Wendy Jo/Rusty Understudy), Nayda Baez (Urleen), Zummy Mohammed* (Dance Captain/ Lyle/ Chuck Understudy), Jada Austin (Urleen Understudy/Ensemble), and Jessica Jennelle (Female Ensemble/Wendy Jo Understudy).

The original screenplay of FOOTLOOSE is by Dean Pitchford. Music was written by Tom Snow, and Dean Pitchford wrote lyrics. Other music was produced by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

Director and choreographer Shain Stroff wants more than a little toe-tapping. His refreshing athletic style encourages all-out dancing in the aisles to the popular songs of the 80s. Shain is joined by Hailey Hendrickson, Associate Choreographer, Ensemble, and Understudy for Ariel, Ethel, and Vi.

"Right from the very beginning, this show is like being shot out of a cannon. There's a really huge dance huge dance number that evolves into a scene," said Shain. Both Shain and Hailey became interested in choreography as children. Like Ren, Shain grew up in a small town with very little exposure to live theatre.

"In early teens, I started getting into live musical theatre," he said. "I found myself, as I was listening to the shows, choreographing them in my mind, thinking how I would have presented the show, and it evolved from there. I became a performer, went to school, and about ten years ago, I started choreographing and directing. I have my own vision of how I want shows to play, and that's where the choreography comes from for me. I hear music in a certain way, which forms what steps I will use in my shows. I think that's what gives me an individual edge."

Shain said that being taught by male instructors made his choreography athletic in style. Hailey explained that she started ballet dancing in middle school and grew up watching dance competitions on YouTube. It was in college that she began choreographing.

"Ballet has made me very detail-oriented, picking up on all the little details of the choreography."

Both said that FOOTLOOSE translates exceptionally from screen to stage and that the only thing missing from the musical is racing tractors.

"What's really fun about the musical is all of the background music in the movie like 'Let's Hear It For the Boy,' 'I Need a Hero,' 'Heaven Help Me,' and 'Footloose' are all done live. It's very fun. That's the edge that the musical has," explained Shain. "The musical is really similar to the movie."

Hailey said that the opportunity to explore the characters makes the staged version a bit different from the big screen. "We get to explore Willard's character (Ren's best friend) a little more," she said.

Shain is torn between two favorite scenes to choreograph. "I've always been a fan of 'I Need A Hero.' It's really about female empowerment, and a lot of this show is with the women in this small town. 'I'm Free' is also a favorite because it's athletic, with calisthenics, and it's fun. I think the audience is going to enjoy it. Anyone who wants to have a good time should come to see the show. There are some surprises that are going to leave them feeling very fulfilled. It's going to be unforgettable. You're going to want to dance in the aisle, but it will probably bring a tear to your eyes."

Hailey loved choreographing the grand finale. "People who grew up with the music of the 80s and teenagers now are going to love this show. I hope we leave people wanting to dance. My favorite is the finale we call the mega-mix. It's a six-minute marathon celebration of life, and I get thrown up in the air in a crazy lift at one point, and it's so joyful."

Shain added, "The major characters in this show have one common trait. They're all survivors. No matter their circumstances, they're not defeated. Their journey with their family is very present in the show. It's not unlike what we are going through right now with the end of the pandemic. We're all starting to appreciate our blessings and each other in a new light."

American Stage in the Park's FOOTLOOSE is at Demens Landing from April 6- May 8, 2022. Tickets are available at the Box Office: (727) 823-PLAY (7529), online at www.americanstage.org/park , or by walk-up: 163 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, or at Demens Landing Park when gates open. Pay What You Can Previews: April 6-7, 2022, Opening Night Gala: April 8, 2022, Pets in the Park Night: April 17, 2022, and Pride Plus Night: April 24, 2022.

*Equity actor