A TASTE OF IRELAND Brings Irish Music And Dance To Florida

A TASTE OF IRELAND—THE IRISH MUSIC & DANCE SENSATION will bring its international tour to Florida in February as part of its ongoing world tour. Presented by Pace Live, the production will perform at multiple venues across the state, beginning in Tampa and concluding in Pensacola.

The production combines Irish music, dance, and live performance, featuring an ensemble of world champion Irish dancers, musicians, and a contemporary vocalist. The show incorporates traditional Irish dance forms alongside modern staging and musical arrangements, with live tap dancing performed throughout the performance.

The Florida engagement follows the production’s previous runs in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and a return Off-Broadway engagement. The show made its U.S. debut in 2024 and has since continued touring internationally.

The cast includes current and former world champion dancers drawn from competitive circuits and major international productions. Headlining performers include Jess Miller, Callum O’Neill, and fiddle player Aisling Sage, among other dancers and musicians. Casting is subject to change.

The production is directed and produced by Brent Pace, with co-direction and co-production by Ceili Moore. Musical direction is by Charlie Galloway.

PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, FL

Tickets: $49–$81 (fees included)

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

J.R. Arnold High School Theater

550 Alf Coleman Rd., Panama City Beach, FL

Tickets: $41.27–$75.26 (fees included)

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola Saenger Theatre

118 S. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL

Tickets: $41.20–$89.55 (fees included)

Additional performances will take place in Tampa, Lakeland, Cutler Bay, and Palm Beach Gardens.

