CLUE THE MUSICAL Comes to Titusville Playhouse

You're invited to an experience with the world’s most beloved mystery suspects at CLUE The Musical! Join in as this iconic board game comes to life on the Titusville Playhouse stage from August 1 to 24!

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, suspense, and surprises—secure your tickets now at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or call the box office at 321-268-1125. This is one dinner party you won’t want to miss, complete with singing, dancing, and a thrilling mystery waiting to be played!

Based on Hasbro's beloved board game, CLUE: The Musical began as an international competition 30 years ago and has since transformed into a must-see entertainment event for audiences of all ages. Mr. Boddy (Jordyn Linkous), the enigmatic host of this deadly dinner gathering, has invited six intriguing characters. You will meet the dazzling Miss Scarlet (Lyric Stratton), the cunning Mr. Green (Jacob Ballard), the conniving Mrs. Peacock (Angela Tims), the brave Colonel Mustard (Kevin McCaughin), the unconventional Mrs. White (Dennis Pisarz), and the charming Professor Plum (Logan Perrault). Faced with a blackmail scenario, these characters must make a life-or-death decision: pay the extortionist double or eliminate Mr. Boddy! Here’s the best part—you, the audience, get to aid the astute Detective (Delaney McGough) in cracking the case as the plot unfolds with an astonishing 216 possible endings!

Directed by Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, the production showcases hauntingly beautiful music direction by Spencer Crosswell and mischievous choreography by Rachel Erickson. The impressive creative team brilliantly bring the game to life. The Production Team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Niko Stamos as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer & New Orchestrations, Annalise Caudle as Lighting Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Isabella Garber as Prop Master & Scenic Charge, Joseph Coram as Master Electrician, Domanick Rose as Carpenter/Welder, and Lou Walker as Costume/Wig Assistant.

Don’t let this unique theatrical adventure pass you by! Join us for a mystery-filled evening where you are part of the action. See you at CLUE: The Musical!