Ylan Anoufa’s MINDREAMER Exhibition Opens Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WISe.ART will support Ylan Anoufa’s upcoming “MINDREAMER’ exhibition and new collection of twin phygital art packages. The exhibition is set to premiere November 13 at Geneva-based gallery Gallery Re Source. Proceeds from sale of the packages will benefit Ylan’s foundation for childhood education.

Internationally renowned French contemporary artist Ylan Anoufa captivates the art world with his bold and socially engaged works. For the first time in Switzerland, his creations, including his famous AnoufaBear, will be showcased in the groundbreaking exhibition "MINDREAMER".

After conquering cities such as New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Nice, Marbella, Monaco, and Paris, Ylan Anoufa will unveil "MINDREAMER" in Geneva's Old Town from November 13, 2024, to February 10, 2025.

The exhibition will feature several editions of his iconic AnoufaBear, a symbol of unity and strength, alongside a selection of ultra-dynamic and powerful urban and pop art pieces. By pushing the boundaries of traditional art, Ylan invites the public to dive into a universe oscillating between vulnerability and collective strength, while addressing contemporary issues and celebrating the beauty of human diversity.

As part of the exhibition, Ylan Anoufa will present a live art performance titled "REALOVE," offering the audience a unique and captivating experience that combines emotion and interaction.

Additionally, he will unveil his digital creativity through a series of NFT artworks. To further explore the digital realm, Gallery Re Source and WISe.ART will host two conferences dedicated to blockchain and NFTs during the exhibition.

Committed to passing on his knowledge, Ylan also plans to lead AnoufaBear creation workshops for children at the Gallery, fostering artistic expression and creativity from an early age. "MINDREAMER" promises to be a participatory experience.

In collaboration with WISeKey subsidiaries WISe.ART and SEALSQ, AnoufaBears are part of an exciting project set to embrace the digital realm of art. Through incorporation of the SEALSQ VaultIC155 semiconductor, a contactless solution designed to ward off counterfeiting, AnoufaBears will boast features like Open Detection and Privacy mode.

WISe.ART's CEO Carlos Moreira, commented "We believe in a future where digital assets are as valuable, if not more so, than physical ones. Our mission at WISe.ART is to ensure that this future is authentic, secure, and accessible to all."

Ylan Anoufa’s talent continues to make waves in the contemporary art world. In January 2024, he was named Artist of the Year at the WISe.ART Excellence Awards during the prestigious World Economic Forum week in Davos. This accolade comes in addition to being named NFT Artist of the Year, cementing his status as a major player in the digital art world.

His works, now fetching record prices at auctions, reflect growing interest from collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide. His unique approach and commitment to social causes have earned him increasing international recognition, making him one of the most influential emerging artists of our time.

Ylan Anoufa is set to participate in several upcoming major international events, including Art Together at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on November 18, the Telethon on November 30, and Art Basel Miami from December 2 to 15.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More