AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes to the Grand Théâtre de Genève This Month

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The musical An American in Paris will make its Swiss premiere at the Grand Théâtre de Genève beginning this month, offering a festive end-of-year event for theatre and music lovers.

The show is scheduled to run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 31, 2025.

“An American in Paris” presents a romantic musical narrative set in post-war Paris, combining striking choreography, jazz-inflected melodies and the glamour of Broadway through the talents of a cast drawn from West End and Broadway performers, accompanied by the full orchestra of the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande under conductor Wayne Marshall.

Tickets start at CHF 17, with youth-pricing available and several price categories depending on seat location. Grand Théâtre de Genève+1 Reservations can be made via the Grand Théâtre’s official website or box office, and early booking is advisable to secure best seats ahead of what promises to be a popular holiday show.

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.

Love Theater in Switzerland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More