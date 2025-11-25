 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

(ALICE) IM WUNDERLAND Comes to Theater Basel

Performances began on 7 November.

By: Nov. 25, 2025
(ALICE) IM WUNDERLAND Comes to Theater Basel Image

Theater Public's (Alice) im Wunderland is now playing at Theater Basel. The production is by Philippe Heule and ensemble, based on Lewis Carroll. Performances began on 7 November.

Alice doesn't want to solve boring maths problems, she would much rather follow the nervous rabbit down his hole. She falls endlessly and ends up in Wonderland, where strange rules apply and a heartless queen rules. Here there are grinning cats, smoking caterpillars, mad hatters and much more.

Nothing is as it seems, and Alice herself grows and shrinks until she no longer knows who she actually is. But Alice is not afraid, because maybe it's all just a dream, and what is normal? With a young ensemble, the famous classic becomes a turbulent search for identity and meaning in a contradictory world.

Cast

  • Franziska Leitherer
  • Kalin-Mae Winter
  • Li Burkhard
  • Linus Jäggi
  • Lucky G
  • Maris Steiner
  • Noam Schmidhauser
  • Paulina Grupp
  • Riga Violina
  • Hiba Tallah Bakir


Love Theater in Switzerland? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Need more Switzerland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos