(ALICE) IM WUNDERLAND Comes to Theater Basel

Theater Public's (Alice) im Wunderland is now playing at Theater Basel. The production is by Philippe Heule and ensemble, based on Lewis Carroll. Performances began on 7 November.

Alice doesn't want to solve boring maths problems, she would much rather follow the nervous rabbit down his hole. She falls endlessly and ends up in Wonderland, where strange rules apply and a heartless queen rules. Here there are grinning cats, smoking caterpillars, mad hatters and much more.

Nothing is as it seems, and Alice herself grows and shrinks until she no longer knows who she actually is. But Alice is not afraid, because maybe it's all just a dream, and what is normal? With a young ensemble, the famous classic becomes a turbulent search for identity and meaning in a contradictory world.

Cast

Franziska Leitherer

Kalin-Mae Winter

Li Burkhard

Linus Jäggi

Lucky G

Maris Steiner

Noam Schmidhauser

Paulina Grupp

Riga Violina

Hiba Tallah Bakir

