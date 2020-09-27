The New Theatre Launches Tour of OTHELLO Performing in Castles and Palaces Across Europe
The New Theatre are back on tour with Othello, which kicked off in late August.
The company tours to castles and palaces in Germany, Norway, Denmark, Holland and France until 7th October.
The production is directed by Paul Stebbings with music composed by Thomas Johnson and produced by Grantly Marshall.
Check out the full tour schedule below:
- 29.08.20 7 pm Château des Roches near Poitiers, France
- 01.09.20 7 pm Schloß Gesmold near Hannover, Germany
- 02.09.20 7 pm Gut Ovelgoenne near Bremen Germany
- 03.09.20 6 pm Brundlund Slot, mainland Denmark
- 06.09.20 6 pm Utstein Kloster (Abbey) , Stavanger, Norway
- 07.09 20 6 pm Bergen Royal Fortress Fjorland, Norway
- 08.09.2 6 pm Trondheim Fortress, northern Norway
- 10.09.20 2 pm and 6 pm Huis Doorn mansion, Holland
- 11.09.20 Dokkum and Buitenpost (college venues) Holland
- 14.09.20 11 am and 7 pm Schloß Dyck near Düsseldorf, Germany
- 15.09.20 7 pm Schloß Bückeburg near Hannover, Germany
- 16.09.20 7 pm Schloß Haag, N W Germany
- 17.09.20 7 pm Schloß Friedrichsruh (Bismark family) near Hamburg
- 18.09.20 7 pm Schloß Gödens near Bremen, Germany
- 20.09.20 6 pm Schloß Dennenlohe near Nürnburg, Germany
- 21.09.20 11am and 7 pm Schloß Fasanerie, Fulda, Germany
- 22.09.20 7 pm Schloß Wallhausen near Frankfurt, Germany
- 23.09.20 7 pm Schloß Strömthal near Leipzig, Germany
- 24.09.20 7 pm Mespelbrunn castle near Frankfurt, Germany
- 25.09.20 6 pm Château Chillon near Montreux, Switzerland
- 26.09.20 6 pm Château de Prangins near Geneva, Switzerland
- 28.09.20 6 pm Château de Beaufort, Luxembourg
- 29.09.20 6 pm Schloß Ebnet near Freiburg, Germany
- 30.09.20 7 pm Schloß Heidelberg, Germany
- 01.10.20 6 pm Fuggerhaus Augsburg (Fugger Family) Germany
- 02.10.20 6 pm Schloß Hohenschwangau, S Bavaria Germany
- 04.10.20 6 pm Künstlerhaus Munich Germany
- 05.10.20 6 pm Burg Hollernzollern south of Stuttgart, Germany
- 06.10.20 6 pm Schloß Laubach by Frankfurt, Germany
Learn more at https://www.tnttheatre.com/othello-1.