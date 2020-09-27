The New Theatre Launches Tour of OTHELLO Performing in Castles and Palaces Across Europe

The company tours to Germany, Norway, Denmark, Holland and France until 7th October.

The New Theatre are back on tour with Othello, which kicked off in late August.

The company tours to castles and palaces in Germany, Norway, Denmark, Holland and France until 7th October.

The production is directed by Paul Stebbings with music composed by Thomas Johnson and produced by Grantly Marshall.

Check out the full tour schedule below:

29.08.20 7 pm Château des Roches near Poitiers, France

01.09.20 7 pm Schloß Gesmold near Hannover, Germany

02.09.20 7 pm Gut Ovelgoenne near Bremen Germany

03.09.20 6 pm Brundlund Slot, mainland Denmark

06.09.20 6 pm Utstein Kloster (Abbey) , Stavanger, Norway

07.09 20 6 pm Bergen Royal Fortress Fjorland, Norway

08.09.2 6 pm Trondheim Fortress, northern Norway

10.09.20 2 pm and 6 pm Huis Doorn mansion, Holland

11.09.20 Dokkum and Buitenpost (college venues) Holland

14.09.20 11 am and 7 pm Schloß Dyck near Düsseldorf, Germany

15.09.20 7 pm Schloß Bückeburg near Hannover, Germany

16.09.20 7 pm Schloß Haag, N W Germany

17.09.20 7 pm Schloß Friedrichsruh (Bismark family) near Hamburg

18.09.20 7 pm Schloß Gödens near Bremen, Germany

20.09.20 6 pm Schloß Dennenlohe near Nürnburg, Germany

21.09.20 11am and 7 pm Schloß Fasanerie, Fulda, Germany

22.09.20 7 pm Schloß Wallhausen near Frankfurt, Germany

23.09.20 7 pm Schloß Strömthal near Leipzig, Germany

24.09.20 7 pm Mespelbrunn castle near Frankfurt, Germany

25.09.20 6 pm Château Chillon near Montreux, Switzerland

26.09.20 6 pm Château de Prangins near Geneva, Switzerland

28.09.20 6 pm Château de Beaufort, Luxembourg

29.09.20 6 pm Schloß Ebnet near Freiburg, Germany

30.09.20 7 pm Schloß Heidelberg, Germany

01.10.20 6 pm Fuggerhaus Augsburg (Fugger Family) Germany

02.10.20 6 pm Schloß Hohenschwangau, S Bavaria Germany

04.10.20 6 pm Künstlerhaus Munich Germany

05.10.20 6 pm Burg Hollernzollern south of Stuttgart, Germany

06.10.20 6 pm Schloß Laubach by Frankfurt, Germany

Learn more at https://www.tnttheatre.com/othello-1.

