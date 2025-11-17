MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moby Dick is coming to Theater Basel. Performances will begin on December 16.

Captain Ahab obsessively pursues the urge to take revenge on the giant white sperm whale that has torn off his leg. The first person to sight Moby Dick receives a gold coin. The men who earn their living whaling fall under the spell of the charismatic shipmaster and become more and more part of Ahab's mania for revenge.

The production was originally shown in Hamburg from 2013 with a cast of eight. The co-acting directors Antú Romero Nunes and Jörg Pohl restaged what was for them a groundbreaking collaboration under pandemic conditions into a solo.

Artistic team

Inszenierung – Antú Romero Nunes

Bühne und Kostüme – Matthias Koch

Musik – Johannes Hofmann , Rewert Lindeburg , Anna Bauer

Anna Bauer Lichtdesign – Benjamin Hauser , Thomas Kleinstück

Thomas Kleinstück Dramaturgie – Sandra Küpper , Kris Merken

