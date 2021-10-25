Grand Theatre de Geneva Announces Public Workshops

With every Grand Théâtre production this season, there will be a Saturday morning of creative workshops related to the upcoming opera or ballet. Song, dance, drama, text, visual arts, it's all there waiting to surprise you and help you express yourself: voice, stage, theatre and image professionals will guide you through the many aspects of opera, the art that has everything.

About The Nutcracker

Come learn about the choreographic languages of Jeroen Verbruggen, choreographer of The Nutcracker in a contemporary dance workshop led by Fernanda Barbosa, teacher and former GTG Ballet dancer. No requirements to participate, just comfortable clothes and a good pair of socks! The workshop is open to all, including children 8 years old and up accompanied by an adult who is also participating.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, October 30 at 11AM.

Entry CHF 15.-

CHF 10.- (up to 12 years old)

Foyer GTG

Learn more at https://www.gtg.ch/en/la-plage/public-workshops/.