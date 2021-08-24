Festival Les Jardins Musicaux Runs Through This Weekend at Grange aux Concerts

For 20 years, Les Jardins Musicaux has been promoting a fruitful dialogue between the treasures of past centuries and important recent compositions.

Originating at the Grange aux Concerts d'Evologia (Evologia Concert Barn), the festival has continued to evolve in the Jura and the Franche-Comté region. Featuring walks and music, it invites people to discover original places and reaches out to new audiences. Les Jardins Musicaux collaborate with energetic and engaging personalities who share the festival's penchant for the unexpected.

The event runs through 29 August 2021.

Learn more at http://www.jardinsmusicaux.ch