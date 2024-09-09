Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Der Steppenwolf comes to Theatre Basel this month. Performances will begin on 25 September.

'Der Steppenwolf' won Hermann Hesse the Nobel Prize and became a cult book. The reclusive intellectual Harry suffers from a conflict of identity. He despises bourgeois society but feels attracted to it. Then he meets the fun-loving and mysterious Hermione. She leads him to the "magical theatre".

There he finally meets himself. Belgian director Lies Pauwels takes 'Steppenwolf' as an opportunity to question how we want to take ourselves seriously as individuals today.

Details:

Inszenierung – Lies Pauwels

2 hours 5 minutes without a break

Interesting for people 16+

With English surtitles

Comments

