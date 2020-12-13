LUCIA CONCERT STREAMED FOR FREE at Berwaldhallen
Enjoy Swedish traditional Lucia concert
Swedish Lucia Concert
Enjoy a traditional Swedish Lucia concert from Berwaldhallen with the Radio Choir and the solist Malena Ernman and Malin Broman.
A concert full of traditional Lucia and Christmas songs to brighten up this grey and dark time of the year.
Free to stream on:
https://www.berwaldhallen.se/play/luciamorgon-med-radiokoren/
From This Author Annette Stolt
-
Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors,
(read more about this author...)
