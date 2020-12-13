Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LUCIA CONCERT STREAMED FOR FREE at Berwaldhallen

Enjoy Swedish traditional Lucia concert

Dec. 13, 2020  

Enjoy a traditional Swedish Lucia concert from Berwaldhallen with the Radio Choir and the solist Malena Ernman and Malin Broman.

A concert full of traditional Lucia and Christmas songs to brighten up this grey and dark time of the year.

Free to stream on:

https://www.berwaldhallen.se/play/luciamorgon-med-radiokoren/



From This Author Annette Stolt