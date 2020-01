AUDITION FOR THE LITTLE MERMAID at Ericsson Globe

AUDITION

The Little Mermaid - The Musical

DRÖSE & NORBERG LOOKING FOR ARTISTS TO THE MUSICAL THE LITTLE MERMAID!

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FEMALE DANCERS / MUSIC ARTISTS WHO HAS A FEELING FOR VARIOUS DANCE STYLES AS WELL AS GOOD ACTING SKILLS.

PLAYABLE AGE 15-25.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR MALE DANCERS / MUSIC ARTISTS WHO HAS A FEELING FOR VARIOUS DANCE STYLES AS WELL AS GOOD ACTING SKILLS.

PLAYABLE AGE 20 - 30.

REPETITIONS START OCTOBER 19.

OPENING NIGHT AT ERICSSON GLOBE ARENA NOVEMBER 22, 2020.

THE SHOW TOURS SWEDEN DURING JAN - MARCH 2021

AUDITION TAKE PLACE IN STOCKHOLM JANUARY 21.

CALLBACK ON JANUARY 22 AND 27.

Send your application with CV and photo to: jobb@drosenorberg.se no later than January 16, 2020.





