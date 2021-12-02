WUNDERLAND, A Hip-Hop Reimagining Of Alice In Wonderland, Returns To COCA As Scaled Up Production

Back by popular demand, COCA-Center of Creative Arts will present wUNDERland, a hip-hop retelling of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, December 16-19. The production features creative direction and choreography by Anthony "Redd" Williams, Artistic Director of the COCA Hip Hop Crew.

Fall down the rabbit hole again with wUNDERland. This reimagining of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland puts a hip-hop spin on this fantasy classic.

View this upside-down tale through a completely new lens with dazzling costumes, visual effects, contemporary music, and cutting-edge hip-hop choreography. This version of wUNDERland is getting scaled up to maximize the technical capabilities of the new Catherine B. Berges stage.

Learn more at cocastl.org/coca-presents/on-stage.