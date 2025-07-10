Union Avenue Opera to Present JOSEPHINE and PAGLIACCI in Double Bill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Union Avenue Opera will continue its 2025 Festival Season with a compelling double bill that explores identity, performance, and emotional truth: Tom Cipullo’s Josephine and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The productions will be presented July 25, 26, August 1, and 2 at 8:00PM at Union Avenue Opera’s home venue, the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, which is recovering from significant tornado damage sustained in May.

Directed by Kathryn Frady and conducted by Stephen Hargreaves, this uniquely paired program dives deep into themes of vulnerability, transformation, and the masks we wear—onstage and off. From the glamor and resilience of Josephine Baker to the unraveling heartbreak of Canio, both works explore the fragility of human identity through the lens of performance.

Soprano Manna K. Jones stars as Josephine Baker in Josephine, portraying the St. Louis-born legend with stunning vocalism and depth. In Pagliacci, tenor Jonny Kaufman makes his Union Avenue Opera debut as the tormented Canio.

Josephine is performed in English; Pagliacci is performed in Italian, both with English supertitles. Scenic design is by Laura Skroska, lighting by Patrick Huber, and costumes by Teresa Doggett.

Following the double bill, Union Avenue Opera presents Richard Strauss’ Salome on August 15, 16, 22, and 23. Conducted by Scott Schoonover and directed by Mark Freiman, this intense one-act opera returns to St. Louis for the first time in 16 years.

Kelly Slawson makes her role and St. Louis debut in the title role, offering a fresh and emotionally rich interpretation of Salome—not as a seductress, but as a young woman seeking agency in a patriarchal world.

Union Avenue Opera concludes its season with a bold Fall One-Act Festival, running October 10–12, featuring two contemporary chamber operas that explore themes of identity and transformation:

dwb (driving while black): A one-woman opera exploring the fears of a Black mother raising a son in America. Music by Susan Kander, libretto by Roberta Gumbel.

As One: A coming-of-age opera following a transgender protagonist’s journey to self-discovery. Music by Laura Kaminsky, libretto by Kimberly Reed.

Presented with support from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis and the Whitaker Foundation, this festival offers an urgent, intimate operatic experience that speaks directly to the challenges of our time.

Ticket Information:

Josephine / Pagliacci: $35–$60

Salome: $35–$60

Fall One-Act Festival: $25 (general admission)

Discounts: Available for Seniors, Military/Educators, and Youth (under 18)

Box Office: unionavenueopera.org or call 314-361-2881 (M–F, 10AM–3PM)

Venue: Free parking is available behind the church and on nearby streets.

Union Avenue Opera’s 2025 season is supported by the Missouri Arts Council, the Regional Arts Commission, and dedicated community donors.