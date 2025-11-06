The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis To Present EMMA In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Emma by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, running December 3–21, 2025, at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Directed by Tracy Brigden, Senior Artistic Producer at The Guthrie Theater, Hamill’s adaptation offers a contemporary, fast-paced take on Austen’s classic story of romance and social intrigue in early 19th-century England.

“The adaptation bursts with daring imagination, transforming a beloved classic into a vibrant theatrical experience,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season—with world-class artistry, laughter, and a fresh perspective on Jane Austen’s timeless tale.”

The cast features Adelin Phelps (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Guthrie) as Emma Woodhouse, joined by Michael James Reed (Sherwood, The Rep) as Mr. Weston/Mr. Woodhouse, Nancy Bell (The Roommate, The Rep) as Miss Bates, Kathryn Bently (As You Like It, St. Louis Shakespeare) as Mrs. Weston, Louis Reyes McWilliams (Sherwood, The Rep) as Knightley, Jack Dryden (The Cottage, The Rep) as Mr. Elton, Ryan Omar Stack (Hamlet, St. Louis Shakespeare) as Frank, Olivia Balicki (Webster University) as Mrs. Elton/Mrs. Bates, Lize Lewy as Harriet, and Maggie Newstead-Adams (Webster University) as Jane Fairfax.

The creative team includes Sam Gaitsch (choreography), Studio Spack (set design), Dottie Marshall Englis (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), John Gromada (sound and compositions), and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).

Emma follows the clever and well-meaning Emma Woodhouse, whose attempts at matchmaking among her friends and neighbors lead to humorous complications and unexpected romance.

The production is part of The Rep’s 2025–2026 season, which continues with Mrs. Krishnan’s Party (January 14–February 8, 2026), Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (February 4–March 1, 2026), The Enigmatist by David Kwong (March 11–April 5, 2026), and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash (March 18–April 12, 2026).

For tickets and information, visit repstl.org.