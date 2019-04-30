The New Jewish Theatre Presents I NOW PRONOUNCE

The New Jewish Theatre's 2018-19 season concludes with Tashsa Gordon-Solomon's hilarious comedy, I Now Pronounce, directed by Artistic Director, Edward Coffield.

Most weddings have something that doesn't go quite right - maybe several things go awry. Often these mishaps are the things that make the most endearing memories of the occasion, but Tasha Gordon-Solomon's

I Now Pronounce imagines a wedding that culminates in an awkwardly timed fatality, and a reception that spins into a strange and hilarious evening that leaves the bride and groom questioning just what it is they're celebrating. The flower girls are running amuck; the bridal party members are more preoccupied with their own flailing relationships. But there's no stopping the festivities! Comedies end in marriage.

Tickets available through the NJT Box Office, 314-442-3283 or at newjewishtheatre.org.





