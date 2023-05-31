The Muny and Classic 107.3 Launch Partnership for Programming

The Muny and the award-winning Classic 107.3 have are launching a partnership for programming. The partnership will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023. Two separate shows are planned for 2023-2024.

First on the schedule, to coincide with The Muny’s 2023 Season, is “Muny Post-Show Conversations,” a half-hour program where listeners can learn the behind-the-scenes details and fun facts on how “Muny Magic” is created for each production. Immediately following each performance, audience members, St. Louisans, and listeners around the world can tune in to Classic 107.3 FM (or 96.3 HD-2) to join hosts Julie Schuster and Gavriel Savit for the inside scoop from actors, designers, creatives, and Muny team members about what it takes to put on The Muny’s epic shows.

Peel back the petals of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors to see what lies within. Follow the moves involved when two St. Louis cultural partners come together for a production of Chess. Reveal the secrets of the enchanting costumes in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Listeners will discover all this – and more – when they tune in to “Muny Post-Show Conversations” this season!

Along with interviews, “Muny Post-Show Conversations” will feature a segment called Rooted in St. Louis, where local contributors to the production are featured. Episodes will also highlight Muny Moments, where listeners can hear what it is like to be an usher, a member of guest services, a member of the administrative staff, a part of the concessions team, and more!

“We are thrilled to partner with this outstanding station, which promotes the arts in St. Louis so expertly. This adds another layer of experience for our guests as they leave each show,” said President and CEO of The Muny, Kwofe Coleman. He continued, “I am looking forward to tuning in on my ride home!”

“Classic 107.3’s focus is the incredible arts institutions in St. Louis, and summertime at The Muny is one of our region’s most treasured traditions,” said Julie Schuster, CEO and General Manager of Classic 107.3. “We can’t wait to bring some of that ‘Muny Magic’ to the airwaves for Muny audience members as well as our regular listeners!”

Tune in to Classic 107.3 FM (or 96.3 HD-2) each night immediately following the show for an entertaining half-hour, seven days a week during The Muny season. The episodes will also be featured on the Classic 107.3 website, classic1073.org.

Beginning in late August, the program will shift to a weekly hour-long program called “The Muny Hour.” This weekly show will become a roundtable for the arts, exploring hot topics in St. Louis and on Broadway and the state of the arts in St. Louis and beyond. It will also feature selections from notable cast recordings; discussions about actors, creatives, and significant productions; and what’s new in theatre. Details about “The Muny Hour” broadcast times will be announced at a later date.

The Muny’s 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Single tickets and gift cards to The Muny’s 105th Season are on sale now online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.