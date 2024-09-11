The Fabulous Fox to Launch a Digital Lottery for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fabulous Fox will launch a digital lottery for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL with tickets that will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, September 24 in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $25 each. The lottery is open now and will close at 11:59 PM Sunday, September 15 for tickets to performances September 24-29. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Monday and close the following Sunday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER:

· Visit FabulousFox.com/BTTFLottery to enter.

· The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Monday and will close for entry at 11:59 PM the next Sunday prior to the following week's performances.

· Winner notifications will be sent by noon every Tuesday for the upcoming week's performances via email and/or mobile push notification. Winners will have two days to claim and pay for their ticket(s) via link provided.

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets will be available to pick up at the Fox Theatre Box Office beginning two hours prior to show time on day of winning performance.

· Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES:

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and venue and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL are currently on sale.

The hit Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and cowriter of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum) A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2023.

A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, was released July 3, 2023 and is available at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Follow BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical at @bttfbway on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com.

