The Fabulous Fox Theatre To Host Job Fair

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced it will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the Fox Theatre lobby (527 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103). Applicants should arrive through the front brass doors off Grand Blvd. to enter the lobby. Parking will be available to those attending at the Fox Club parking lot or the Fox parking garage, both located on the north side of the building off Washington Blvd. Applicants can bring a resume to the job fair, but it's not mandatory.

A sign-on bonus will be offered to anyone hired through the job fair. Associates will receive $100 on their first day of employment and $200 after 90 days of employment. Full-time and part-time positions with flexible schedules are available.

Open positions include:

Â· Bartenders

Â· Servers

Â· Line Cooks

Â· Chefs

Â· Housekeepers

Â· Maintenance Techs

Â· Nurses

Â· Ushers

Â· Guest Service Attendants

Â· And More!

Masks will be required for those attending the event.