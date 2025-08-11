Straight No Chaser to Perform at the Fabulous Fox This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RIAA-certified Gold and holiday favorites a cappella group Straight No Chaser are back for another festive fall with their “Holiday Road Tour.” Straight No Chaser will be sharing the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season with families around the country starting in October. The “Holiday Road Tour” (a nod to the theme song of cult classic film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) kicks off in Findlay, Ohio on October 17 and will include a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox on Tuesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15.

The tour will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser’s first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020’s Social Christmasing. The group will reveal more details, including the full track listing, in the upcoming months.



“For Straight No Chaser, it absolutely is the most wonderful time of the year,” said group member Walter Chase. “This year, we poured our hearts into our latest album, Holiday Road. I am so excited to see which songs will be our audience’s favorites! If you come to our show, you can expect to laugh, sing and be fully prepared to ring in the holidays. We can’t wait to see you on the Holiday Road Tour!”



Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.



Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine