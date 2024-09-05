News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: TRAYF at St. Louis Jewish Community Center

Don't Miss Trayf!

Sep. 05, 2024
Spotlight: TRAYF at St. Louis Jewish Community Center Image
Zalmy lives a double life. By day, he drives a Chabad “Mitzvah Tank” through 1990s New York City, performing good deeds with his best friend Shmuel. By night, he sneaks out of his orthodox community to roller-skate and listen to rock and roll. But when a curious outsider offers him unfettered access to the secular world, is it worth jeopardizing everything he’s ever known?

This road-trip bromance is a funny and heartwarming ode to the turbulence of youth, the universal suspicion that we don’t quite fit in, and the faith and friends that see us through.




