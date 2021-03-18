Season Tickets for The Muny's 103rd Season Available Monday

The Muny announced today that season tickets for the 2021 summer season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed to the public.

The 2021 season includes three Muny premieres, family favorites and the return of beloved classics. The seven shows are: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 - 11), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh 's Mary Poppins (July 14 - 22), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 25 - 31), The Sound of Music (August 3 - 9), Sweeney Todd (August 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (August 21 - 27) and Chicago (August 30 - September 5).

A final decision regarding the status of the 2021 season will be made in late spring based on the current health landscape, best practices and all available information.

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

A DANCE-FILLED CLASSIC

July 5 - 11



Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'." With two of the most eminent dance scenes in musical theatre history and seven times the fun, saddle up for an unforgettable joyride through the Oregon frontier.

The Muny's Production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

PRACTICALLY PERFECT FOR THE MUNY!

Proudly Sponsored by Edward Jones

July 14 - 22



Based on one of the most popular films in history, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way. Transporting audiences by umbrella to London at the turn of the last century, this Tony Award-winning stage adaptation features a magical carpet bag full of classics, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Step in Time," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." With winds in the east and a mist coming in, somethin' is brewin' and about to begin!

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

MUNY PREMIERE!

Proudly Sponsored by Ameren

July 25 - 31



Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and The Drifters - what do they have in common? Besides being some of the most popular artists of the 50s and 60s, their hits, and over 35 others, are the bread and butter of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest-running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

FIRST MUNY PRODUCTION SINCE 2010!

Proudly Sponsored by Emerson

August 3 - 9



Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with high-spirited hope, heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed. With its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title track "The Sound of Music," the hills of Forest Park come alive once more!

SWEENEY TODD

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

A Musical Thriller

LONG-AWAITED MUNY PREMIERE!

Proudly Sponsored by Missouri Lottery

August 12 - 18



The Broadway legend and American musical masterpiece makes its Muny debut. Set in 19th century London, Sweeney Todd has captivated audiences around the world with its dark wit, murderous melodies and haunting tale of love, revenge and mayhem. Considered to be one of composer Stephen Sondheim's greatest showpieces, this eight-time Tony Award-winning thriller features hair-raising favorites, including "The Worst Pies in London," "A Little Priest" and "Johanna." With this Muny premiere, audiences are guaranteed an unforgettable evening in the barber chair.

ON YOUR FEET!

The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

REGIONAL AND MUNY PREMIERE!

Proudly Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

August 21 - 27



Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, On Your Feet! is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving rags-to-riches story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Coming Out of the Dark" and the title hit, "Get On Your Feet." With this Muny premiere, audiences will leave ready to "Conga!"

CHICAGO

FIRST MUNY PRODUCTION SINCE 2012!

Proudly Sponsored by U.S. Bank

August 30 - September 5



Start the car and head to a "whoopee spot" where crime and corruption are hot! Kander and Ebb's internationally-acclaimed musical about fame, fortune and justice features a headline-worthy story of how two icon-victs become Jazz Age celebrities. Set during the Prohibition era, this six-time Tony Award-winner, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, includes showstopping standards such as "Cell Block Tango," "Mister Cellophane" and the notorious "All That Jazz."