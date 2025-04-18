SCREAM, ECHO. SCREAM. By Summer Baer to Premiere At Metro Theater Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SCREAM, ECHO. SCREAM., the long-awaited newest work by breakout playwright Summer Baer, will make its world premiere on Thursday, May 8th in St. Louis.

Told through haunting songs and lyrical dialogue, SCREAM, ECHO. SCREAM. reimagines Greek mythology through the voices of nymphs-often overlooked and erased in stories dominated by the gods.

Set over the course of five centuries, the play follows four surviving nymphs (played by Summer Baer, Frankie Ferarri, Sarah Lantsberger, and Kristen Strom) who gather every one hundred years around the sacred tree of Daphne to honor their lost sisters. Caught between the realms of the almighty gods and mortal men, the nymphs struggle not only to survive, but much more importantly, to reclaim their identities and their right to be remembered. In this time of extreme hardship, the nymphs find solace and strength in one another-embodying the themes of friendship and love that persist even in the darkest moments.

Directed by St. Louis Theatre Circle nominee Lize Lewy, SCREAM, ECHO. SCREAM. explores memory, survival, and the fight for recognition, blending myth with urgent themes of voice and identity. Midtown St. Louis will be the first to witness the magic-the world premiere takes center stage at Metro Theater Company on May 8, 2025. SCREAM, ECHO. SCREAM. plays in the evenings from Thursday, May 8th through Saturday, May 24th.

