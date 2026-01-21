Review: MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Emerson Studio In The Loretto-Hilton Center

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Parties can be awkward. You have to figure out what to wear and how to act. What do you bring? Will anyone you know be there? If not, you have to meet strangers. Luckily, the best party of the year is being thrown by Mrs. Krishnan, a spunky and sassy Indian woman whose convenience store bustles with activity.

Created by New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company, Mrs. Krishnan’s Party follows two central characters, James, a college student searching for his life path, and the title character, a widow and shop owner who speaks her mind without reservation.

As the play opens, Mrs. Krishnan is planning a reunion with her son to celebrate Onam, an annual Hindu festival that marks the return of King Mahabali. A celebration of wealth, unity, and community, the ten-day fête is filled with dancing, music, and bright floral decorations that culminate in a grand feast.

However, as the party approaches, the host’s mind is occupied with the possible sale of her store, the arrival of her son, and getting rid of the large group of people who have suddenly arrived unannounced hours before her get together is supposed to begin.

Not a fan of surprises, Mrs. K makes her feelings about the evening known to James, a renter and employee who wants everyone in the theater to join in on the fun.

Fussy, fidgety, and uptight Mrs. Krishnan is a force of nature who likes to be in control. As her party plans change, she is forced to confront feelings of grief, anxiety, and frustration. Luckily, James and her new friends in the audience are there to lift her spirits.

Attended by members of the community from all walks of life, her soirée has something for everyone: balloons, dancing, good food, and lots of laughter. Strangers become friends, sad hearts are lifted, and the joy of life is celebrated.

Although the play is mapped out with a beginning, middle, and end, what happens in between is a glorious immersive escapade that keeps the production lively. Never the same show twice, Mrs. Krishnan’s Party relies on rapid-fire improv comedy and audience participation to deliver moments of tenderness.

The jokes are fast and furious. Using the audience as particpants, the play never relents. People can either watch and "help" from around a table onstage or from a non-interactive section. Whether participating in the production or not, those attending cannot help but feel the spirit of love and community as Mrs. K and James invite them into their world.

Co-written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis, who also directs, Mrs. Krishnan’s Party creates an intimate, party vibe that meshes comedy and music as the finicky host and James navigate emotional highs and lows, generational gaps, and cultural differences.

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party is the perfect vehicle for Kalyani Nagarajan to shine. Gifted with breakneck comedic timing, she commands the show from start to finish. She scores extra points for cooking live onstage as she performs.

Her able accomplice is Justin Rogers as James. Also serving as an usher, ringleader, master of ceremonies, and DJ, he provides emotional support for Mrs. Krishnan as she frets, worries, and admonishes her party guests. While Rogers’ comedic chops are more traditional, he brings a warmth to the role that makes his character relatable.

Together, there is never a dahl moment when they are onstage. Their chemistry and charisma are infectious, making Mrs. Krishnan’s Party a pure delight.

Filled with garlands and good times, the production’s loose adherence to traditional theater makes it refreshing. Whether a wallflower taking it all in or someone choosing to interact with the proceedings, everyone attending this party is treated to a fun romp filled with love, community, laughter, and exuberance.

Poignant and funny, Mrs. Krishnan’s Party is non-stop entertainment.

