Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Adds Performance For MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A performance has been added for MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis following weather-related cancellations last weekend. The newly scheduled performance takes place Tuesday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The immersive production invites audiences into Mrs. Krishnan’s corner shop for an evening that combines food, music, and storytelling. Each performance unfolds differently, shaped by live interaction and audience participation.

The added performance provides another opportunity for ticket holders affected by the cancellations, as well as for audiences who have not yet experienced the production.

Tickets for the additional performance are now available through The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis box office.