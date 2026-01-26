Dance St. Louis to Present MOMIX: Alice At The Touhill Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance St. Louis will continue its 60th anniversary by presenting MOMIX: Alice on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. The world-renowned company of dancer-illusionists returns to St. Louis after 10 years with Alice, award-winning choreographer and MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton's surreal and spellbinding interpretation of Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland.

Alice is divided into two acts: "Down the Rabbit Hole," which features 13 works, and "Through the Looking Glass," which features nine works. Pendleton's world of magical proportions transports audiences through imaginative sets, fantastical movement and gravity-defying artistry. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, MOMIX dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers. MOMIX takes the audience on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises.

Known internationally for its inventiveness and theatricality, MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists, has performed in over 22 countries for more than 40 years and is acclaimed for its work both on stage and on screen. From its base in Washington, Connecticut, the company has developed a devoted worldwide following. In addition to stage performances, MOMIX has also worked in film and television, as well as corporate advertising, with national commercials for Hanes and Target, and presentations for Mercedes-Benz, Fiat and Pirelli. The company's repertory has been beamed to 55 countries. With nothing more than light, shadow, fabric, props, and the human body, MOMIX continues to astonish and delight audiences on five continents.