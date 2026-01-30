John Tartaglia, Karla Puno Garcia and More Set for The Muny Season 108 Productions

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny has selected the seven teams of directors, choreographers, music directors and lead designers whose creative visions will shape the Tony Award-winning theatre’s 2026 season in Forest Park.

The 108th Muny season runs June 15-Aug. 23 and includes the long-awaited returns of Hairspray, Shrek The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, Disney’s Newsies and Meet Me in St. Louis, and the exciting Muny premieres of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and Something Rotten!

Each unique production is built from the ground up in St. Louis, exclusively for the Muny stage.

'Hairspray'

June 15-21

Book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters

Tracy Turnblad is back at The Muny and ready to move to the beat of a changing world! It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. When her wish comes true, Tracy rockets from social outcast to sudden star. But she’ll need more than great moves to dethrone the teen queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate the popular TV show once and for all. Based on John Waters’ cult classic 1988 film and winner of eight Tony Awards, Hairspray is a rockin’ dance-filled, joyous musical with big hair, big heart and big fun. Last seen at The Muny in 2015.

SETH SKLAR-HEYN (Director) Muny: Come From Away, Les Misérables. Seth is executive producer for Cameron Mackintosh Inc. across all Broadway and North American CMI productions, including The Phantom of the Opera , Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Seth directed the current North American touring and London productions of Phantom (both based on Harold Prince’s original staging), the Australian premiere of Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Phantom at the Sydney Opera House and at the Raimund Theatre in Vienna (both based on Laurence Connor’s original staging), and US tours of Frost/Nixon and Evita (both based on Michael Grandage’s original staging). Additional Broadway: Phantom, Evita, A Little Night Music , Finian’s Rainbow, Mary Stuart, Rock ’n’ Roll, Frost/Nixon, The Coast of Utopia, Good Vibrations. Tour: Billy Elliot. Graduate of Vassar College.

JESSE ROBB (Choreographer) Muny: Come From Away, Les Misérables. Broadway: Co-choreographer of Water for Elephants (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations and the Chita Rivera Award), Miss Saigon (associate choreographer). Off-Broadway: Choreographer of Ginger Twinsies. Jesse is the movement director/associate choreographer of Les Misérables globally. Regional: Alliance Theatre, Theatre Calgary, Stratford Festival of Canada, Ogunquit Playhouse, The Ordway and others.

EVAN ROIDER (Music Director/Conductor) Muny: Come From Away, associate music supervisor (2025-2026). New York: The Great Gatsby, Old Friends, Wicked, Candide at Carnegie Hall, Encores! National tour: Wicked (music director), Les Misérables, Cats. Regional: Barrington Stage, The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Tulane Summer Lyric. Evan is principal pops conductor of the Tucson Symphony and an active guest conductor across the US. He has collaborated with artists such as Michael Feinstein, The Manhattan Transfer, Pink Martini, Storm Large, The von Trapps, Big Freedia and more. Recent engagements include the National Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Houston Symphony, Oregon Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Utah Symphony, Fort Worth Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Louisiana Philharmonic, Sarasota Orchestra and Philly Pops. MM in orchestral conducting from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

The design team for Hairspray includes Christine Peters (scenic design); Tristan Raines (costume design); Rob Denton (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); and The Telsey Office/Rashad Naylor, CSA (casting).

'Shrek The Musical'

June 25-July 2

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig

The lovable fairy-tale misfits from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation sensation storm The Muny for the first time since 2013! In a hilarious adventure that’s perfect for the whole family, a grumpy ogre named Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to rescue a feisty princess who doesn’t exactly need saving. Add a pint-sized villain, a cookie with an attitude and a kingdom of storybook outcasts, and you’ve got a mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand. Irreverently funny and surprisingly sweet, Shrek The Musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

JOHN TARTAGLIA (Director) returns to The Muny, where he has directed Disney’s Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast; Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins; Matilda; Annie; The Wizard of Oz; Tarzan and Shrek. Muny (actor): Disney’s Frozen (Oaken), Forum (Hysterium, St. Louis Theater Circle Award), Seussical (The Cat in the Hat), Disney’s Aladdin (Genie). Other directing: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live and Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure (writer/director/choreographer); John Tartaglia’s ImaginOcean (writer/director); Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk (writer/director); Elf The Musical and Mamma Mia! (Bucks County Playhouse); Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theatre). Broadway (actor): Avenue Q (Tony nomination), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Shrek. TV: The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Emmy Award), Johnny and the Sprites, Sesame Street, Jim Henson’s Word Party, Julie’s Greenroom, Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles. John hosts Sunday Funday on SiriusXM On Broadway.

PATRICK O’NEILL (Choreographer) has five Muny productions and three St. Louis Theater Circle nominations to his credit. He was last represented on Broadway as the associate choreographer for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical School of Rock, which he also staged in Sydney, Melbourne and Seoul. Upcoming in London: On the Edge . Upcoming in New York: Radio 930, The Violin. Other favorites: On a Clear Day …, starring Harry Connick Jr. (Broadway); Ever After (Alliance Theatre); Barry Manilow’s Harmony (Ahmanson Theatre, Alliance Theatre); The Nutty Professor (directed by Jerry Lewis). He is the co-creator of The Time Step Symposium, a program that connects and supports choreographers and musicians to ensure the future of dance music on Broadway.

BEN WHITELEY (Music Director/Conductor) Muny: Evita; Anything Goes; The Sound of Music; Singing in the Rain ; A Chorus Line; 42nd Street; My Fair Lady; The Addams Family; Spamalot; Pirates!; Beauty and the Beast; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Music Man; Meet Me in St. Louis; South Pacific. St. Louis Symphony: A Little Sondheim Music and Muny at 100. Music director for 1776 at NY City Center Encores! Broadway/first national tours: Hello, Dolly!; A Christmas Story; The Addams Family; Spamalot; The Full Monty; Cats; Grand Hotel; Falsettos; Big. Carnegie Hall: Sail Away with Elaine Stritch. Madison Square Garden: A Christmas Story. Sacramento Music Circus: Oklahoma!, Something Rotten! Choral direction/preparation: Carousel (NY Philharmonic/PBS), 33 City Center Encores! productions. Other: Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre, University of Michigan, Three Irish Tenors. Recordings: Allegro , Boardwalk Empire.

The design team for Shrek The Musical includes Adam Koch (scenic design); Robin L. McGee (costume design); Jason Lyons (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); Kylee Loera (video design); and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting).

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 'South Pacific'

July 6-12

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II & Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener

One of Broadway’s greatest musicals, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s sweeping American classic returns for its first Muny production since 2013! On a lush island during World War II, Navy nurse Nellie Forbush falls for charismatic French planter Emile de Becque — only to question her own assumptions when she meets his children. South Pacific is a galvanizing story with powerful themes and some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest songs, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Discover the joy, heart and timeless melodies of this legendary masterpiece.

WILLIAM CARLOS ANGULO (Director) returns to The Muny, where he has directed/choreographed In the Heights (Theater Circle nomination, choreography) and choreographed Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde and On Your Feet! Wiliam has directed new works at LCT3, Steppenwolf LookOut Series, JAW New Play Festival, Ars Nova ANT Fest and Joe’s Pub at The Public Theatre. He is co-creating two new musicals — Out There (Portland Center Stage) and David & The Apocalypse (Borderlands Arts, The UrbanX). Other directing: In the Heights (TUTS); Seussical (Marriott Theatre); Bernarda Alba (Syracuse Drama); Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (NYU Tisch). William is the co-founder and artistic director of Borderlands Arts and the director of education for Dance Lab New York. He co-created the musical theatre program at the Goodman Theatre and was an original instructor for Broadway Across Borders. Proud member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and the Alliance of Latine Theatre Artists.

KARLA PUNO GARCIA (Choreographer) is the first woman of color to choreograph for the Tony Awards (2023), earning her an Emmy. Recent: A Chorus Line (director/choreographer, Theater Group Asia); Romy and Michele The Musical (off-Broadway); Days of Wine and Roses (co-choreographer, Atlantic Theatre and Broadway); The Connector (MCC); Tick, Tick ... Boom! (Toho Productions); Senior Class (Olney Theatre). Her work has also been seen in Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz); Tick, Tick ... Boom! (Netflix); Gone Missing (Encores! Off-Center); Other World (Delaware Theatre Company); Somewhere (Geva Theatre); Rent (Theatre Aspen); Noir (Alley Theatre); In the Heights (Virginia Rep, Artsie Award for choreography). Performance: four Broadway shows, including Hamilton; two national tours; So You Think You Can Dance (Fox); Smash (NBC); Annie Live! (NBC); and more. BFA in dance, minor in journalism, NYU Tisch.

ROBERTO SINHA (Music Director/Conductor) Current: Music director of Hamilton. Broadway: Chess; Real Women Have Curves; Hell’s Kitchen ; New York, New York; Kinky Boots; It Shoulda Been You; Violet; Bullets Over Broadway; Big Fish. Tours: Hamilton (Philip Tour), Kinky Boots, Elf, Cinderella. Selected: Spelling Bee (Kennedy Center); Dear Evan Hansen and In the Heights (The Muny); Galileo (Berkeley Rep). Education: MFA, Penn State; BM, Florida State.

The design team for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific includes Arnel Sancianco (scenic design); Raquel Adorno (costume design); John Lasiter (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).

Disney’s 'Newsies'

July 16-22

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

This Disney favorite was last seen at The Muny in 2017 and returns to seize the day! When New York’s powerful newspaper publishers raise distribution prices, charismatic teenage newsboy Jack Kelly rallies his fellow “newsies” to strike back. Inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 film, the Broadway smash features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein. With empowering anthems, jaw-dropping choreography, nonstop thrills and a timeless message of standing up for what’s right, Disney’s Newsies delivers an electrifying evening of theatre the whole family will cheer for.

DENIS JONES (Director) A veteran of 12 Muny productions and a three-time recipient of the St. Louis Theater Circle Award, Denis is also a two-time Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee. Denis’ work on Broadway has been seen in Tootsie, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and Honeymoon in Vegas. Recent credits include Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, and How to Succeed ... (Kennedy Center); Elf and Mary Poppins (Seattle 5th Ave); Misery and Oliver! (Maltz Jupiter Theatre); She Loves Me (Bucks County Playhouse); Crazy for You (Asolo Rep); A Chorus Line (Signature Theatre); Chasing Rainbows and The Road to Oz (Paper Mill Playhouse); Hello, Dolly! (Marriott Theatre); Eurydice (Metropolitan Opera); Call Me Madam and Paint Your Wagon (NY City Center Encores!); The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage); and The Music Man (Goodman Theatre).

RICHARD J. HINDS (Choreographer) Richard’s directing and choreography credits include Come From Away (Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, La Mirada Theatre); La Cage aux Folles (The Muny); Catch Me If You Can , Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Holiday Inn, Guys and Dolls (The REV); Escape to Margaritaville, Mamma Mia!, Saturday Night Fever (Ogunquit Playhouse); Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, The Fantasticks (Kansas City Repertory Theatre); Newsies (5-Star Theatricals, Pittsburgh CLO, La Mirada Theatre); How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Evita (Flat Rock Playhouse); and Fame (Macau International Festival). Broadway: Elf The Musical, Company, Come From Away, Newsies, Jekyll & Hyde and Il Divo: A Musical Affair. TV: Encore!, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, America’s Got Talent, The Bethenny Show, Bring It and commercials for Macy’s.

ANNBRITT duCHATEAU (Music Director/Conductor) Chicago native, BM and MM DePaul University in piano performance with Mary Sauer, pianist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Fourteen Broadway shows to date. Career highlight: music director/conductor for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. Other highlights include Kristina at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall (AMD/pianist), as well as Sondheim’s Company with the New York Philharmonic (AMD/pianist). Annbritt can be heard on OBC recordings of Some Like It Hot, Frozen, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Into the Woods (2002), The Frogs, Kristina: At Carnegie Hall and Company (NY Philharmonic). Last year she conducted the OBC recording of Once Upon a Mattress with Sutton Foster.

The design team for Disney’s Newsies includes Tijana Bjelajac (scenic design); Emily Rebholz (costume design); Paige Seber (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); Caite Hevner (video design); Tommy Kurzman (wig design); and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting).

'Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations'

July 27-Aug. 2

Book by Dominique Morisseau

Music and lyrics from the Legendary Motown Catalog

Based on the book The Temptations by Otis Williams with Patricia Romanowski

Music by arrangement with Sony Music Publishing

This electrifying new Broadway and worldwide hit makes its Muny premiere! Following The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to international stardom, this thrilling true story of brotherhood and betrayal is driven by the beat of The Temptations’ biggest hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” With signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, the group soared to the top of the charts — but success came with conflict, both personal and political. Ain’t Too Proud will immerse you in a pivotal moment in music and American history.

MARCIA MILGROM DODGE (Director) is a leading director and choreographer whose work spans Broadway revivals, major regional theatres and international spectacles. She is celebrated for her stirring Broadway/Kennedy Center revival of Ragtime, which earned Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations, and the Helen Hayes Award for outstanding director. Dodge (aka MMD) is the American show director for Tokyo Disneyland’s 40th Anniversary Parade, Harmony in Color. Her bold reimaginings of classic plays and musicals include La Cage aux Folles, Smokey Joe’s Cafe and The Little Mermaid at The Muny and Beauty and the Beast at Olney Theatre Center. Her career also includes off-Broadway, television (Encore!, Sesame Street, Remember WENN), and new works with Maltby & Shire and William Finn. Proud SDC member.

RICKEY TRIPP (Choreographer) A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical (Broadway, Chita Rivera Award nominee for outstanding choreography), X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (Met Opera), The Monsters (world premiere, Two River Theater). TV/film: Confluence (Berlin Film Festival; Los Angeles Dance Festival, winner), Legs (Vanessa Williams), Eileen (Universal Pictures, 2023 Sundance Film Festival), A Thousand and One (Universal Pictures, 2023 Sundance Film Festival US Grand Jury Prize), The Roll Call: The Roots to a Strange Fruit (National Black Theater/WNET, Emmy nominated), Encore! (Disney). He has taught masterclasses and set choreography for dance studios and schools around the world. Currently on faculty for Immersive Artist Experience. Zena Rommett Method, certified mentor. BA in dance, San Jose State University.

DARRYL ARCHIBALD (Music Director/Conductor) Some Like It Hot (Broadway, Shubert Theatre); Motown: The Musical (Broadway, Nederlander Theatre); Jelly’s Last Jam (guest conductor, New York City Center); Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (pre-Broadway engagement, The Old Globe); Sweeney Todd, directed by Jason Alexander (McCoy/Rigby Entertainment); The Pirates of Penzance (Opera Theatre of St. Louis); Encore! (Ragtime episode, Disney+); Wicked (guest conductor, Pantages Theatre); Brigadoon, La Cage aux Folles, Ragtime, Little Shop of Horrors with M.J. Rodriguez (Pasadena Playhouse); Disney’s Frozen, La Cage aux Folles, Fiddler on the Roof (The Muny); Dear World with Tyne Daly (VPAC); Jonathan Dove’s Innocence (Banff Centre).

The design team for Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic design); Gail Baldoni (costume design); Rob Denton (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); Kevan Loney (video design); and The Telsey Office/Rashad Naylor, CSA (casting).

'Meet Me in St. Louis'

Aug. 6-13

Music and lyrics by Ralph Blane & Hugh Martin

Plus additional material by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II; George W. Meyer, Edgar Leslie & E. Ray Goetz; Kerry Mills & Andrew B. Sterling

Original book by Hugh Wheeler

Revised book by Gordon Greenberg

Based on The Kensington Stories by Sally Benson and the MGM motion picture Meet Me in St. Louis

Clang, clang, clang — this all-time Muny favorite returns for the first time since 2018! As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters. Based on the heartwarming 1944 film starring Judy Garland, Meet Me in St. Louis is one of AFI’s Greatest Movie Musicals. Beloved songs include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Whenever I’m With You.” Don’t miss this enchanting portrait of turn-of-the-century America, set right here in St. Louis.

MAGGIE BURROWS (Director) returns to The Muny after directing Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, On Your Feet! and Legally Blonde . She has directed and developed work with Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, Atlantic Theatre Company, New York Theatre Workshop, WP Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Geffen. Member of Lincoln Center Directors Lab, nominee for Yale’s Sudler Prize, 2018 Sagal Directing Fellow at Williamstown and 2018-2020 BOLD Resident Director at Northern Stage. Select credits: The Janeiad (Old Globe), Indecent (Juilliard), Man of God (Williamstown, Geffen), TRAYF (Geffen), The Sound of Music (Northern Stage), Spacebar (Wild Project). Film: Condolences, GOTV video for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization. Upcoming: Zack Zadek’s Satellites, Mark Sonnenblick’s Devotion . Maggie has served on the board of SDCF since 2023.

SARAH MEAHL (Choreographer) returns for her 12th Muny show — this time as a choreographer. She is currently in Chess, her seventh Broadway show. She recently made her choreographic Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. Other choreo credits: I Put A Spell on You Live, Easter Bonnet Competition (director/choreographer), Broadway Bares, NY Fashion Week (for Alexis Bittar). She directed and choreographed two of Hershey Park’s mainstage shows in 2024, and her choreography can be seen on Holland America cruise ships. Sarah teaches her Meahl in Heels class at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway.

PAUL BYSSAINTHE JR. (Music Director/Conductor) is a dynamic and versatile music director, organist and conductor whose artistry bridges the worlds of sacred, classical and theatrical music. He currently serves as associate music director for the revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater, having previously completed successful runs as music director and conductor for Goddess at The Public Theater, as well as for the Broadway revival of The Wiz. Paul was associate music director for the premiere of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, associate music director/conductor for the world premiere of American Prophet at Arena Stage and conductor for the world premiere of Grace at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC. For his work on American Prophet, he received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for best music direction.

The design team for Meet Me in St. Louis includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design); Leon Dobkowski (costume design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); Kylee Loera and Greg Emetaz (video design); Kelley Jordan (wig design); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).

'Something Rotten!'

Aug. 17-23

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell

Music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Get ready to laugh at this Muny premiere! It’s the Renaissance, and Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate for a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the egocentric, charismatic dramatic megastar of the time, William Shakespeare! When a soothsayer predicts that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to create the world’s first musical. But fame isn’t everything, and they realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self — and all that jazz. Something Rotten! is a comic mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway that proves “nothing’s as amazing as a musical.”

ROB RUGGIERO (Director) Muny: Dear Evan Hansen; Fiddler on the Roof; West Side Story; Sweeney Todd ; 1776; Gypsy (starring Beth Leavel); The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hello, Dolly!; South Pacific; The King and I. He has also directed many award-winning productions at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, including Follies, Sunday in the Park With George, Take Me Out and Evita. His award-winning work has been seen at regional theatres all over the country. Broadway: High (starring Kathleen Turner) and Looped (starring Valerie Harper). Off-Broadway, Rob conceived and directed Make Me a Song (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations). In 2011, he directed a new version of Show Boat at Goodspeed Musicals, where he is a frequent collaborator and where he recently directed a 50th anniversary production of A Chorus Line . He is the artistic director at TheaterWorks Hartford.

PARKER ESSE (Choreographer) After performing on Broadway in the Tony-winning Fosse, Parker was associate for Finian’s Rainbow and A Tale of Two Cities (Broadway), Follies (pre-Broadway) and five City Center Encores! productions. Choreographer: The Light in the Piazza and Sondheim and Marsalis’ A Bed and a Chair (Encores!); Oklahoma! 50th Anniversary (Arena Stage); West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof (The Muny); Beautiful and White Christmas (Fulton Theatre); and productions at Arena Stage (18 productions), Goodspeed Musicals (10 productions), Ed Mirvish (Toronto), Kennedy Center, Washington National Opera, Paper Mill Playhouse, Omaha Symphony/NBC holiday televised specials, 92NY Lyrics & Lyricists, York Theatre, Signature, Ogunquit, Bucks County Playhouse and The Rev. Recently: Cats and West Side Story (Casa Mañana); A Chorus Line (Goodspeed Musicals). Upcoming: Funny Girl (Shaw Festival), Anastasia (La Mirada).

ANNE SHUTTLESWORTH (Music Director/Conductor) Muny: Dreamgirls, Bring It On. Broadway: Annie, Les Misérables , Miss Saigon. National tours: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (first national tour), Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Spamalot, Miss Saigon , Les Misérables, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dreamgirls, Annie. Regional credits include work as music supervisor/MD at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, Fla. (Thoroughly Modern Millie; La Cage aux Folles; Carousel; Evita; Gypsy; Hello, Dolly!; My Fair Lady; Mamma Mia! ; Legally Blonde); North Shore Music Theatre (IRNE Award nomination); Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Carbonell Award); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera; and others. Anne’s work as a conductor, keyboardist, copyist and transcriber has spanned Meat Loaf to Metallica and beyond, with 2024 spent as music director for Engelbert Humperdinck’s world tour.

The design team for Something Rotten! includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic design); Rob Denton (lighting design); Joshua Hummel (sound design); and The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA, and Cesar Mendoza (casting).

