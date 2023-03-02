Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

The Story and Music of Linda Ronstadt, Simple Girl. Storybook Career. Sensational Music.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The Midnight Company has partnered with Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge with an experimental show that is part cabaret act and part theatrical event with JUST ONE LOOK, based on the life and music of rock goddess Linda Ronstadt. JUST ONE LOOK is a narrative driven cabaret show told from the perspective of an aging rock reporter who finally gets to interview the female rock artist that he has long admired from afar. The star of this show is the songbook of Linda Ronstadt and JUST ONE LOOK will not disappoint the most zealous fans of the Queen of Rock.

The show opens as the audience meets Lenny Anderson, a fictional aging rock reporter played by writer and director Joe Hanrahan. The reporter introduces and interviews Linda Ronstadt, played by Kelly Howe, and walks the audience through a chronological timeline of her career. Lenny narrates the story with witty banter back and forth between himself and Ronstadt, providing the framework for the hit music she made famous. Hanrahan has written a script that is light and fun with just enough back story to frame the rock icon's life.

Lenny's interview with Ronstadt begins in her home. As the singer begins to tell her story, she reverts to her younger self and begins performing her hit songs. The song set opens with one of the Stone Poneys first hits and continues with a couple dozen of Ronstadt's hit songs that would task the voice of any singer. Howe playfully engages with Hanrahan during the interview, but she electrifies the room with her massive voice as she tears into some of the most memorable rock 'n roll tunes of the 1970s. Howe delivers exceptionally on Ronstadt's most popular songs. She gives the audience the exhilarating experience of seeing a high-octane Ronstadt tribute concert in a small venue. Howe also shows immense range by taking on the varied styles of Ronstadt's music post her rock success, including operetta, country, classics and the Latin music that was inspired by Ronstadt's father.

Howe is backed by Music Director Curt Landes on Piano, Tom Maloney on guitar and bass, and Mark Rogers on percussion and vocal. Landes music direction is suited to the size of the room and provides the perfect accompaniment to support Howe's take on the music of a rock 'n roll legend. The band's exceptional performance and background vocals add to the nostalgia of the evening.

JUST ONE LOOK is just one night of exceptional music. It's a nostalgic rock 'n roll cabaret performance that is uniquely driven by a theatrical narrative and it works on every level. Hanrahan's vision created an entertaining way to present the music that goes beyond cabaret performance. But it is Kelly Howe's phenomenal delivery of Ronstadt's tunes that make for a most enjoyable night in a cabaret venue.

The Midnight Company's performance of JUST ONE LOOK plays the next two Wednesdays, March 8th and 15th at The Blue Strawberry. For more information and to purchase tickets visit thebluestrawberry.com. For more information on The Midnight Company's season visit midnightcompany.com.




