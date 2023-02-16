Prism Theatre Company Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This Spring

Prism Theatre Company presents Doubt: a parable, John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre!

The show will open on April 21st and will run through April 30th.

For a limited time only, you can purchase tickets at a special presale price.

Until April 1st, you can purchase tickets for $28.00 each. After that, tickets will be $35.00 each. There is also student pricing and group ticket pricing available for the duration of ticket sales.

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s America in the midst of a political and social change, a progressive young priest's conduct comes under question by Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the school principal, whose beliefs are deeply rooted in tradition. As the actions and motivations of each are scrutinized and suspicion mounts, the two are drawn into a battle of wills that threatens irrevocable consequences for all involved.

Casting is currently underway and will be announced next week.

Performance times:

April 17th, 18th, 27th, 28th, 29th: 7:00pm performances

April 23rd and 30th: 2:00pm performances

Tickets are available now!

Online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225336®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metrotix.com%2Fevents%2Fdetail%2Fprism-theatre-company-bandera-texas?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Phone: (314) 534-1111

In Person: The Fabulous Fox Box Office