PETER PAN To Play The Fabulous Fox Theatre This November

Tickets for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN, are on sale now for its premiere St. Louis engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre November 13-24 as part of a major national tour.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox featuring PETER PAN on Friday, November 15, 2024. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) will be offered with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111, online at MetroTix.com or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. There will be a $1 service fee for the free child's ticket if you purchase online. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit foxpacf.org.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who's Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen) with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro, flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

