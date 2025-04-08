NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, as the Christmas classic visits The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis December 21-22 to delight audiences this holiday season. Now in its 33rd year, the North American tour unites world-class talent from renowned ballet capitals across the globe, featuring all-new choreography this season by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk.

Presented by Talmi Entertainment, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is the nation’s premier touring production of its kind, captivating over a quarter-million audience members each year. Arts education and enrichment are central to the mission of the company. In the 80+ cities to be visited in 2025, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet partners with local dance studios, giving over 4,000 children across the country a unique opportunity to study with International Artists.

A hallmark of the production is Act II’s breathtaking “Land of Peace and Harmony,” featuring the signature acro-ballet adagio, “Doves of Peace.” This expressive tableau reinforces a key theme of the production: the importance of harmony among nations and the need to assert love and understanding as the primary framework of human interaction.

"The production is perfect for families - it’s really become America’s tradition." shared Dan Talmi, Producer of Talmi Entertainment, continuing the legacy of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi. "On top of the incredible artistry and production values, the message of the production has never been more important and meaningful."

Renowned for its Broadway-caliber artistry, the production collaborates with world-class theatrical designers, including scenic artists, prop masters, and puppeteers from Czechoslovakia, South Africa, Chuvash, St. Petersburg, and New York. The enchanting marionettes, intricately crafted by Petre Puppeteer, and the hilarious animal puppets, reimagined by the legendary Nino Novellino, add to the production’s immersive magic, creating an unforgettable holiday experience.

Talmi Entertainment proudly serves as the exclusive representative for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet's North American Tour, captivating audiences in over 86 cities annually. With a legacy rooted in pioneering artistry and a commitment to transcendent storytelling, the company continues to redefine the boundaries of classical ballet, enchanting audiences worldwide for over three decades. "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet ushers in a new era of artistic innovation and creative exploration." Founder, Akiva Talmi (producer, composer, and recipient of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Richard Rodgers, and Leonard Bernstein Awards)

Comments