Moscow Ballet's GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER Comes to the Fox

Moscow Ballet brings the Gift of Christmas Tour to St. Louis with Great Russian Nutcracker performances bringing holiday magic to life and creating unforgettable memories for all ages. The company performs at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, November 20, 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 21, 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Moscow Ballet makes Christmas gift giving easy with the holiday performance that delights all ages...from the life-sized Kissy Doll to the fierce, red-eyed Rat King; and the Russian Troika Sleigh bringing Masha through the Snow Forest to the Land of Peace and Harmony which is populated with 10 foot tall dancing puppets, exotic flying birds and dancing couples from the world's five great heritages. Call Metrotix 314-543-1111/800.293.5949 or go to www.nutcracker.com to get tickets for the whole family. Special pricing is available for groups. Call 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.

The Great Russian Nutcracker features award-winning Principal Ballerinas and Danseurs from the top ballet academies in Russia and a large corps de ballet. Three groups travel simultaneously to 140+ cities across the US and in Canada in November and December.

In addition to the Great Russian Nutcracker and other classic ballet performances, Moscow Ballet advocates for community engagement in the arts and sends advance dancers to tour cities. These dancers audition local ballet students for children's roles in the performances, click Dance-with-Us for more information on this program. The dancers also audition local Musical Wunderkind to accompany the Principal Ballerina in a special pre-performance duet and they execute the New Horizons - A Children's Program for Life program which engages school children and youth groups in interactive arts awareness. All are provided gratis.

"No longer need residents of St. Louis look beyond their own city for the finest in entertainment." This statement was coined by the William Fox Circuit of Theatres, and it still holds true today as the Fabulous Fox Theatre presents the 'Best of Broadway' in St. Louis. More than 15 million people have passed through the brass doors of the Fox to see Broadway shows, Vegas performers, top pop, rock and comedy concert acts, and classic movies. The Fabulous Fox continues to provide St. Louis audiences with something for everyone.

Moscow Ballet - 2019 marks the 27th annual North American tour of Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and more classic Russian ballets. In many tour cities Moscow Ballet implements its signature Community Engagement programs, "Dance with Us," "New Horizons - A Children's Program for Life," and Musical Wunderkind, engaging American children of all ages and abilities in interactive art experiences. www.moscowballet.com. Principal dancers include Iryna Borysova, recipient of Bronze from Kiev's International Ballet Competition; Alexandra Elagina noted as "brimful with feeling" by NYTimes Chief Dance Critic Alastair Macaulay; and Natalia Gubanova, graduate of the St Petersburg Vaganova Ballet Academy. Kostyantyn Vinovoy has been named Honored Artist of Ukraine; Sergey Klyatchin, 2017 Gold Prize winner of Italy's Teatro Greco Festival; Rustem Imangaliyev won Best Arabesque at Russia's International Ballet Competition in Perm.





