MLIMA'S TALE Comes To Life At The Rep

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will bring an extraordinary production with a cast and crew from around the globe to St. Louis in the organization's return to live theatre with 'Mlima's Tale,' a moving, lyrical journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

Performances of 'Mlima's Tale' begin at COCA's Berges Theatre on May 28. The show runs May 28 to July 11, times can be found here. Tickets begin at $20.50.

'Mlima's Tale' tells the story of a majestic and powerful African elephant murdered for his tusks. From beyond the veil of death, Mlima's spirit follows the path of his tusks on a captivating and haunting journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade.

"As artists we are often tasked with examining our shared human experiences to help others imagine, dream and heal during a time of global crisis," said Director Shariffa Ali. "Directing 'Mlima's Tale' allowed me to dig deep into my own personal history, where as a child I would listen to the stories of my grandmother and the village elders of Nandi Hills, Kenya, planting the seed of storytelling in my soul. This cast and crew - from all over the world - has created a production that brings to life the bold majestic gestures and expressive faces of my motherland and beyond, as it so aptly exposes the social issues that come with the greed of human desire in our global economy."

Mlima's Tale cast includes Kambi Gathesha as Mlima, with Ezioma Asonye, Will Mann and Joe Ngo as the ensemble. The production will be directed by Shariffa Ali, Kirven Douthit-Boyd will serve as the choreographer, You-Shin Chen (scene design), Helen Huang (costume design), Jasmine Lesane (lighting design), Avi Amon (composer and sound design), Shannon B. Sturgis (stage management), R. Christopher Maxwell (assistant stage manager) and Madison Booth as the costume assistant; with Barbara Rubin and Julie Foh serving as dialect coaches.

"We are thrilled to bring Lynn Nottage's haunting and riveting tale of globalism to our St. Louis audience," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "Mlima's Tale is an exquisite story about culture, art, beauty, economics, greed and the incredible cost of conspicuous consumption. Through Mlima's majestic spirit's journey tracing its tusks around the world, we come to discover the collective power and impact of our choices.

For audience and performer safety, theatre capacity will be kept at 25 percent, in line with St. Louis County Department of Health's COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, The Rep is adhering to its comprehensive plan to keep actors, production staff and patrons safe during the return to live theatre.

'Mlima's Tale' is The Rep's only performance from the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Tickets will be available to the general public on May 20 at repstl.org. Subscribers will have earlier access to seating and tickets. For more information, visit repstl.org.