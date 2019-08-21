Insight Celebrates 50th Production With SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE 50/50 Campaign

Shakespeare in Love is Insight Theatre Company's 50th professional production and they are celebrating this momentous occasion by giving back to the community through their "Love is Love" campaign. Insight feels that love is love - whether that be romantic love, love of the arts, love for all humans or love for your community.

They plan to share the love by supporting non-profit organizations who do good works for our city that allow St. Louis, and its people, to thrive. Fifty percent of ticket sales from every Thursday night performance will be donated to an outstanding organization that supports our community and promotes love, respect and equity for all. As an additional bonus, these organizations will give a brief presentation before the show to share more about their mission and how to get involved. Insight is honored to celebrate this occasion with the following outstanding non-profits on the upcoming Thursday evenings:

8/29 - MIRA (MISSOURI IMMIGRANT & REFUGEE ADVOCATES)

Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA) is dedicated to working for, and with, immigrants and refugees to protect their human rights, build capacity, and advocate for a welcoming and inclusive Missouri.

9/5 - APA (Animal Protective Association)

Founded in 1922 The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education and creating programs beneficial to the human/animal bond.

9/12 - PROMO Missouri's Statewide LGBTQ+ Advocacy Organization

PROMO is Missouri's statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ equality through legislative action, electoral politics, grassroots organizing, and community education.

More details:

Shakespeare in Love

August 29th - September 15th

@ The Grandel Theatre (3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO)

Tickets are available through Metrotix.com

Performances: Thurs - Sat at 8pm and Sun at 2pm

For more info, please visit: www.insighttheatrecompany.com





