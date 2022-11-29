Circus Harmony At City Museum Announces Lineup of Holiday Happenings

Circus Harmony, the circus school located at City Museum in downtown St. Louis, can take care of your holidays in one fell swoop! They are offering a number of ways to enjoy the holidays and make gift giving easy. Most of the options are one size fits most and no pieces to lose!

Looking for somewhere to take your child? Circus Harmony is offering a half day Holiday Camp for ages 6-12 from December 26-30. Do you have a teen that's hard to engage in activities? Check out the one-time workshops for all ages in December. Looking for a fun way to keep your New Year's resolution to get fit and have more fun? In January, Circus Harmony is offering a number of classes in a variety of disciplines for ages three through adult! This is also a nice way to try a new class without making a full 15 week commitment. Do something you've always wanted to, let your kids run away and join the circus, or BOTH! The registration cut off date is December 12, for the December classes and December 19 for the January classes.

One of their most unique gifts is the gift of an experience: give a certificate for a class or sign the whole family up for a one time circus workshop! This is also great for friends and employees! These Circus Workshops include a variety of circus arts so there is something for everyone to try! Other gifts include their whole bean Defy Gravity Coffee, new Maple Circus Caramels from the Caramel House, juggling props, circus apparel, and Calder-esque garden stakes.

Circus Harmony also provides circus entertainment for your holiday gathering! acrobats a-leaping, contortionists a-twisting, jugglers juggling, hoopers hooping and so on. Circus lessons at your house are also an option with or without a circus performance!

To make the joy of the circus part of your holidays this year, you can call their office at 314-436-7676, email them at circusday@circusharmony.org, or simply stop by to see them at City Museum. Not only is circus for all ages but, in the words of Ernest Hemmingway, "The circus is the only fun you can buy that is good for you!"

Circus Harmony, St. Louis' only social circus, teaches the art of life through circus education. They work to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities, and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, they help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. To learn more, visit www.circusharmony.org.