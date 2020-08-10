Bring the Big Top Under Your Rooftop This Fall With Circus Harmony

Classes and shows are being offered to schools, community centers, parent pods and individual families.

Circus Harmony Brings the Circus to families, pods, schools, community centers and more! Circus Harmony is offering their exciting, educational programming online with their Bring the Big Top Under Your Rooftop zoom options! These classes and shows are being offered to schools, community centers, parent pods and individual families.

The online options include:

Basic Circus Arts- Defy Gravity 101

Circus Science

Hula Hoop Dance

Youth Circus Show

Basic Circus Arts will teach students circus skills such as juggling, plates spinning, feather balancing , hula hooping, and clowning.

In Circus Science, students will not only learn circus skills but will also learn basic science concepts.

Hula Hoop Dance combines hula hooping circus-style with dance choreography.

Youth Circus Shows bring youth circus performers to perform for students who are then inspired by seeing young people their age presenting acts of skill and daring.

Circus Harmony's Artistic/Executive Director, Jessica Hentoff, noted that, "This is a challenging time for everyone- especially young people. Circus has always been about joy, triumph, and laughter demonstrated through strength, flexibility, and balance! Our zoom classes are a great way to stay active and creative. They are also a fun way to teach science!

Classes can be offered as a one-time class or a series of classes. Classes can also end with participants performing a show of their own. Circus Harmony uses a Zoom platform but can use others. These programs work for one class at a time for several classrooms, or for up to 100 individual screens at a time! They are like a specialty teacher or a field trip that comes to you!

All Bring the Big Top Under Your Rooftop programs can be held anywhere in the world. Circus Harmony's home base is City Museum. But, for now, they are doing all of their classes online. They also offer a 6 Feet Circus show that can come to you in the St. Louis metropolitan area if the performance is outside and the audience can be at least 6 feet away.

a??For more information visit www.circusharmony.orga?? or email circusday@circusharmony.org.

