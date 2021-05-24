BILLY ELLIOT The Musical Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Experience the first COCA Summer Musical in the Catherine B. Berges Theatre-or from your own home-with Billy Elliot!

The summer musical features some of the best triple-threat talent in St. Louis with COCA's leading performers, local apprentice actors, and regional professional performers all coming together under the direction of Nancy Bell for an uplifting and energetic theatre experience you don't want to miss.

Set in a village in northeast England during the miners' strike of 1984/5, Billy Elliot tells the story of a young boy who transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. The show follows Billy's journey from boxing ring to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community and changes his life.

The powerful melodies of Elton John's score take us on the journey of a child's emotional struggle. Based on the acclaimed film and garnering Tony, Drama Desk and Oliver Awards-Billy Elliot is a heartwarming and triumphant tale.

The virtual showing is a pre-recorded performance of COCA's production of Billy Elliot and available to view July 30-August 5, 2021. Ticket holders will receive a link to access the recording. Buy Tickets!