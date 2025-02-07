Alton Little Theater Completes Misconduct Investigation, Plans Organizational Changes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alton Telegraph reports that Alton Little Theater has finalized an internal investigation concerning allegations of past misconduct, with changes to bylaws and organizational policies expected. The theater's Executive Director, Eric Sykes, stated that the investigation has led to personnel decisions and revisions to policies and bylaws, although specifics of these changes remain under wraps.

Sykes refrained from detailing the investigation's findings but mentioned it generated a series of recommendations now under consideration. "We’ve made some decisions on personnel, our policies are being looked at, and our bylaws are being looked at, and some changes are being made," he explained.

The inquiry was triggered by a Facebook post dated January 6, made by a former actress of the theater, accusing a past employee of misconduct during 2016 in Godfrey. In response, the theater placed a current employee allegedly linked to the incident on administrative leave earlier this year.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department, under Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido, confirmed an ongoing investigation into the matter as of January but declined to provide further details. Both the theater and the Sheriff's Department have not disclosed specifics about the content of their respective investigations.

Furthermore, a review of the theater's federal tax forms by the Telegraph revealed that Alton Little Theater has lacked a whistleblower policy since at least 2014. The absence of such a policy could affect how allegations of misconduct are reported and handled within the organization. Sykes noted that the latest tax forms, filled out before his tenure began in 2025, do not reflect recent changes potentially influenced by the investigation's recommendations.

