A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

A Magical Cirque Christmas will return in 2025 for a very merry tour to more than 30 U.S. cities this holiday season. The ultimate holiday variety show will return to the Fabulous Fox for one show only on Tuesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m.



In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.



“Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six and three-year-olds and all had the best time,” said a happy reviewer after the Charlotte performance last year. “We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!” Another reviewer said, “Great for the whole family. The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.”



Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

