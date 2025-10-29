A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL will return for a National Tour in the 2025 holiday season. Ralphie Parker’s zany escapades are hilariously brought to life in this blockbuster musical extravaganza. The heart-warming TONY-nominated Broadway musical from the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, and La La Land, brings the classic holiday film vibrantly to life on stage featuring all of the movie’s iconic moments infused with TONY Award winner Warren Carlyle’s show-stopping production numbers. The twelve-city tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL will make a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox

The 2025 National Tour stars Torben Mularski as Ralphie Parker, with McCager Carver as the Ralphie alternate. Mason Burnham stars as little brother Randy, with Mark Stoddard as Jean Shepherd, Kirsten Bleu Kaiser as Mother, and Gregory White as The Old Man. Rounding out the cast are Ash Marie Alina, Eva Lizette Carreon, Luke Diaco, Brianna Feng, Kristin Greve, Sam Guida, Trinity Harvey, M-Jay He, Miya Heulitt, Kai Horvit, Kaylee Kay, Saajan Lakhani, Ellie Racunas, Ever Brave Savage, Robert Sharkey, Mabel Vough, Jake Ward, Paul Watt-Morse, and Guy Wolfmeyer.

Show times for A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL at The Fabulous Fox are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a 6:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, December 14.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.