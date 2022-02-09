J Balvin Announces NEON Ibiza Experience With Myke Towers, Sech, Nio Garcia And More

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up once again with reggaeton's international ambassador J Balvin. With the new installment of the acclaimed NEON Experience series, J Balvin and Pollen will be taking over the island of Ibiza. This will be happening from July 9-12 and will be Balvin's first performance in Ibiza since 2019.

J Balvin's NEON is a multi-day musical experience curated by Balvin himself that features performances by some of his favorite artists, representing some of the most renowned voices in music. It will be the first NEON Experience outside of the Americas, joining a series of sold-out editions in Las Vegas and Punta Cana and many others to come around the world.

Beyond a headlining performance from J Balvin himself, the experience will also feature Puerto Rican vocalist and Billboard Latin Music Awards new artist of the year winner Myke Towers, multi-platinum Panamanian singer Sech, acclaimed dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and actor Nio Garcia, veteran reggaeton singer and songwriter De La Ghetto, rising Dominican rapper Tokischa, and more including Blessd, Ryan Castro, DJ Luian, La Gabi, Cornetto, DJ Pope, Agudelo888.

NEON will take over some of the most iconic venues on the island, which will feature the famed Ushuaïa ​​Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, and Hard Rock Hotel to bring J Balvin's global vision to the beautiful Spanish beaches of the Balearic Islands. Attendees will be treated to three days of music and activities devised by Balvin, giving them the chance to see one of the world's great global superstars perform in one of the most intimate settings imaginable. Guests can also look forward to pool parties, afterparties, morning yoga and wellness, and more.

J Balvin is an artist that needs no introduction, thanks to accolades that include eight Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four Latin American Music Awards. The Colombian artist from Medellín continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also releasing his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Jose this past September. He is also currently among the 20 most streamed artists on Spotify in the world.

Packages for the experience will include a variety of hotel options to choose from which will include W Hotel Ibiza, OD Talamanca, Hotel Argos, Hotel Simbad, Amare Beach, Ryan's Ibiza, Ryan's La Marina, Fergus Style Bahamas Hotel, THB Naeco, Tropical Hotel Ibiza, Ebano Apartments, Apartamentos Jet, and Brisa Hotel.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.