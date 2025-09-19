Video: A CHORUS LINE At Greenville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greenville Theatre is celebrating its centennial season with A Chorus Line, running September 12–28. Check out video highlights of the production!

Set during a Broadway audition, the show offers an intimate look into the lives of aspiring dancers as they reveal their personal histories, fears, and dreams.

With a Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning score by Marvin Hamlisch, audiences will hear iconic songs including “One,” “At the Ballet,” “I Hope I Get It,” and the unforgettable “What I Did for Love.”

The company last staged A Chorus Line in 1986, and that production still holds the record as the longest-running show in Greenville Theatre’s history.