Video: A CHORUS LINE At Greenville Theatre

A Chorus Line runs through September 28.

By: Sep. 19, 2025
Greenville Theatre is celebrating its centennial season with A Chorus Line, running September 12–28. Check out video highlights of the production!

Set during a Broadway audition, the show offers an intimate look into the lives of aspiring dancers as they reveal their personal histories, fears, and dreams.

With a Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning score by Marvin Hamlisch, audiences will hear iconic songs including “One,” “At the Ballet,” “I Hope I Get It,” and the unforgettable “What I Did for Love.”

The company last staged A Chorus Line in 1986, and that production still holds the record as the longest-running show in Greenville Theatre’s history.


