Town Theatre Unveils Full 106th Season

Town Theatre is raising the curtain on its 106th season, continuing its legacy as the oldest continuously operating community theatre in the country. This year's lineup offers a vibrant mix of classics, mysteries and musicals sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

The season begins with the sizzling Broadway favorite Kiss Me, Kate, a show-within-a-show filled with humor, romance, and dazzling dance numbers. Just in time for the holidays, Town will bring to life A Christmas Carol: The Musical, offering families a heartwarming way to celebrate the season together. Winter heats up with Over My Dead Body, a witty whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing. Spring blossoms on stage with The Secret Garden, the beloved story of growth, hope and renewal. Finally, the season closes with a bang as Little Shop of Horrors takes over the stage with its quirky characters, catchy tunes and larger-than-life thrills.

"We are so excited to share this lineup with our audiences," said Executive Director Shannon Willis Scruggs. "Each show in our 106th season has something special to offer ~ whether it's the joy of a big Broadway classic, the warmth of a holiday tradition, the thrill of a mystery or the timeless magic of a beloved story. Town has been part of Columbia's cultural fabric for more than a century, and we can't wait to welcome the community back for another season of live theatre."

In addition to a stellar lineup, Town Theatre invites audiences to become members and enjoy the very best of the season. Memberships offer patrons early access to tickets, cost savings and the opportunity to support one of Columbia's most cherished arts institutions. With more than a century of storytelling behind it, Town Theatre continues to celebrate the magic of live performance ~ right in the heart of the community.