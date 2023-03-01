Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The North Charleston St. Paddy's Day Block Party and Parade Set For Next Weekend

The event is on Saturday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mar. 01, 2023  

Come join the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the Lowcountry on Saturday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm in the Olde Village of North Charleston. St. Paddy's Day Block Party & Parade promises fun for the entire family. The Block Party location is East Montague Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Jenkins Avenue, including portions of O'Hear, Chateau and Colie Morse Avenues.

The celebration will feature live music across multiple stages, street vending featuring delicious fare from Park Circle restaurants, additional specialty food vendors, charity partner booths, the ever-popular mechanical bull and a Kid's Zone with fire truck, inflatable slides, games, and face painting. Patrons are encouraged to rideshare and carpool as parking is extremely limited!



